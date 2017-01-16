sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,04 Euro		+0,007
+21,21 %
WKN: A1JEVK ISIN: CA71646R2000 Ticker-Symbol: 62P1 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP
PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP0,04+21,21 %