VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/16/17 -- Petro Vista Energy Corp. ("Petro Vista" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PTV) announces, further to its News Release of December 9, 2016, the completion of the sale of of its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, Petro Vista Energy Petroleo do Brasil Ltda. ("PVEB"), to Maha Energy AB ("Maha") and the release of the purchase consideration to the Company.

Petro Vista is now a shell company and it is expected that its shares will be suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange and will be moved to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF PETRO VISTA ENERGY CORP.

Keith Hill, Chairman of the Board of Directors

