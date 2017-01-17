ABBOTSFORD, BC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Vibrant Health Products is happy to announce the addition of Kerry McFadden to its growing team. McFadden steps into the role of Director Sales, Retail & Club (U.S.), and reports to Danny Houghton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Vibrant Health Products.

McFadden will oversee the U.S. retail and club store business for the company's brands.

"Vibrant Health's three brands -- Silver Hills Bakery, One Degree Organic Foods, and Little Northern Bakehouse -- have experienced exponential growth in the past year, and our team is thrilled to add Kerry to our growing roster of talented people," Houghton said.

"This is an amazing opportunity to help grow all three brands in a fast-growing U.S. retail segment and deliver healthy, wholesome products consumers are craving," McFadden said. "I enthusiastically share the mission of this family-run company that believes wholeheartedly in helping people to live healthier lives through honest and clean foods."

Kerry joins the company with an impressive background in food sales experience gained at such market leaders as Campbell Soup, WhiteWave Foods, Mondelez, and most recently, LALA US, the makers of Promised Land Dairy, Borden, Frusion, Skim Plus, and Nordica.

Vibrant Health Products is a family-run business whose mission is to make lives more vibrant with plant-powerful foods. Included in its stable of brands is Silver Hills Bakery, which empowers health through sprouted grains; One Degree Organic Foods, which works to rebuild trust through traceable, clean foods; and Little Northern Bakehouse, which makes healthier gluten-free baked goods a truly delicious experience.

