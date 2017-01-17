Award-winning Diebold Nixdorf Technology Enables First-of-its-kind Biometric-enabled Service For Al Rajhi Bank Consumers

Customized debit card printing enhances consumer experience

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Rajhi Bank, a leading international banking group, recently partnered with Diebold Nixdorf to collaboratively develop an award-winning biometric-enabled self-service solution. The custom solution is the first to enable debit card printing via biometric authentication at a self-service terminal in the Middle East. In an effort to drive connected commerce in the region, 100 of the custom units with this unique service have been made available in Al Rajhi Bank's branches through a local distribution partner, Alhamrani Universal Company.

"We are delighted to be the first bank to introduce this unique feature in the region, which will provide our customers with a secured and individualized service in just a matter of seconds," said Saleh Alzumaie, general manager of retail banking group, Al Rajhi Bank. "Our collaboration with Diebold Nixdorf has been fruitful at turning our vision into reality with their collaborative approach to innovation."

To print a new debit card, consumers can now use biometric fingerprint readers to authenticate themselves, select how their name will appear on the card, quickly receive the new card and continue on with their day. This service is part of a variety of additional services available on the self-service terminal such as check book printing, statement printing, pre-account opening, local and international remittances and more.

"In the Middle East, software-driven services such as digital onboarding and biometric authentication are readily being adopted," said Habib Hanna, Diebold Nixdorf managing director, Middle East. "Diebold Nixdorf's technology leadership is continuing to enable our customers to stay ahead in this rapidly changing, increasingly digital consumer landscape."

"We are delighted to have worked closely with Al Rajhi Bank on this great achievement, and we're committed to providing top quality services and delivering the latest innovations to financial institutions in the Middle East," said Tariq Abdat, president, Alhamrani Universal Company.

About Al Rajhi Bank

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is a leading International banking group with total assets of SR 307 billion (US$ 80 billion), a paid up capital of SR 16.25 billion (US$ 4.33 billion), employing more than 9,600 associates. With over 58 years of experience in banking and trading activities, the various individual establishments under the Al Rajhi name were merged into the umbrella 'Al Rajhi trading and exchange corporation' in 1978 and it was in 1988 that the bank was also established as a Saudi share holding company. With an established base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Al Rajhi Bank has a vast network of over 600 branches, more than 4,400 ATM's, and 60,000 POS units installed with merchants and the largest customer base of any bank in the Kingdom. The first men's branch was opened in Aldirah in 1957, with the first ladies branch being opened in AlShmaisi in 1979.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20080725/DIEBOLDLOGO

