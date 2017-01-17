VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- RewardStream Solutions Inc., ("RewardStream" or the "Company"), (TSX VENTURE: REW)(FRANKFURT: JL4L) (WKN Number A2APX1) a world leader in referral marketing solutions for telecommunications, financial services and e-commerce providers is pleased to announce the launch of Spark™ Refer A Friend program Share Seasons for Seasons Federal Credit Union ("Seasons FCU"). Seasons FCU is a leading credit union in the Conneticut area with over 80 years' industry experience.

"Referral marketing continues to be the number one method for attracting new members at the lowest cost for credit unions," said Rob Goehring, Chief Executive Officer of RewardStream. "The base of a successful referral program is satisfied customers who want to share their experience and Seasons Federal Credit Union has done an exceptional job of cultivating a committed member base since they were founded. Using RewardStream's Spark™, Seasons FCU can empower its members to make referrals and get rewarded."

With the RewardStream Spark™ integration, Season FCU members are able to refer their friends and family members through Share Seasons for a loan and receive cash rewards for each closed loan generated by their referral. Referrals are supported via any major social channel, by email or text message or by word of mouth through a personal referral link. Each program is configured within the Spark™ Portal campaign builder and integrates seamlessly with the host's website.

"RewardStream offers the scalability and innovation we're looking for and cuts down on the manual work associated with referral programs we have run in the past," said Dillon Tardif, Marketing Manager at Seasons Federal Credit Union. "We're excited to see the results of our loan reward Share Seasons Refer a Friend program and be able to scale as necessary for our future campaigns."

Spark™ Refer A Friend is a high-volume, scalable and secure referral platform that handles the entire referral campaign lifecycle from lead generation to reward fulfillment and analytics. RewardStream's platform is a leading solution for the credit union industry, serving top financial institutions for more than a decade.

Seasons Federal Credit Union members can learn more about the Share Seasons Refer a Friend program here.

About Seasons Federal Credit Union

Seasons Federal Credit Union has been providing a financial alternative to Middlesex County for 80 years. Any individual who lives in, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in the following towns: Meriden, Wallingford, Cheshire, North Haven, East Haven, Branford, North Branford, Guilford, Madison, and all of Middlesex County is eligible to join Seasons Federal Credit Union. The credit union is a full service financial facility with offices located in Middletown and Meriden. The National Credit Union Administration federally insures all deposits up to $250,000. Visit us online at www.seasonsfcu.org.

About RewardStream Solutions Inc.

RewardStream specializes in the execution of automated referral marketing programs that help brands to acquire, engage, and retain their most valuable stakeholders - customers. By utilizing an innovative blend of marketing insight and proprietary technology, RewardStream turns an existing customer base into a powerful new sales channel for all of our clients. RewardStream delivers a scalable, real-time technology platform as the foundation of our client's referral program. The platform provides customer acquisition programs that deliver new, highly loyal customers at very low cost per acquisition rates. Our award-winning marketing solutions have powered loyalty and referral marketing programs across 39 countries for brands including Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Envision Financial, Koodo Mobile and more. For more information please visit www.rewardstream.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds and the results of financing efforts - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rana Vig

Vice Chairman

(604) 282-7572

Rana.vig@rewardstream.com



RewardStream Solutions, Inc.

Rob Goehring

CEO

(877) 692-0040

Rob.goehring@rewardstream.com



