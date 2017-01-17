Castellum - The Election Committee's Proposal Regarding Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting 2017

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Election Committee of Castellum, appointed in accordance with the resolution taken by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting 2016, consists of Johan Strandberg (Chairman) representing SEB Fonder, Martin Jonasson representing Andra AP-fonden, Rutger van der Lubbe representing Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, and Charlotte Strömberg, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Castellum.

The proposed Board members are:

a)Charlotte Strömberg (Chairman)

b) Per Berggren

c)Anna-Karin Hatt

d) Christer Jacobson

e)Nina Linander

f) Johan Skoglund

g)Christina Karlsson Kazeem

All current members of the Board are accordingly proposed for re-election.

The Board of Directors of Castellum has continuously been renewed but with maintained continuity. The Election Committee is of the opinion that the existing Board of Directors of Castellum is a well-functioning body and that the Board members individually and as a group possesses a wide range of competence and experience that is relevant for Castellum's business. In recent years, the Board's competence and experience has been strengthened within important areas for the business. 2016 has been a year characterised by major changes of the business, inter alia, due to the acquisition of Norrporten and restructuring within the group. There is need for continuity and consolidation, while the Board shall procure that the ongoing change process is completed.

The Election Committee considers that the members of the Board of Directors of Castellum are competent and have extensive experience regarding real property matters in a broad sense, sustainability matters, infrastructure matters and city planning, capital market matters and financing matters, customer service and changed customer behaviors, trend analysis, digital conversion, insight in transformation trends at both private and public players, communication and marketing and regarding board work in general. Therefore, the Election Committee considers that the current Board members together constitute a Board of Directors, which has the versatility and competence, experience and background required with respect to Castellum's business, development phase and other circumstances. The Election Committee's proposal implies that four out of seven Board members of the company will be women. Considered the above, the Election Committee proposes that all current members of the Board of Directors are re-elected.

Further information about the proposed Board members can be found on www.castellum.se.

Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors is proposed to be the following (2016 remuneration within brackets).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors: SEK 825,000 (SEK 720,000) .

. Each of the other members of the Board of Directors: SEK 350,000 (SEK 315,000) .

. Member of the Remuneration Committee, including the Chairman: SEK 30,000 (SEK30,000).

(SEK30,000). Chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 100,000 (SEK 50,000) .

. Each of the other members of the Audit and Finance Committee: SEK 50,000 (SEK35,000).

The proposed Board remuneration, including remuneration for committee work, accordingly amounts to SEK 3,215,000 (SEK 2,820,000) provided that the number of committee members remains unchanged.

Deloitte is proposed as auditor in Castellum for a one-year term of office. If the Annual General Meeting resolves to elect Deloitte as auditor, Deloitte has announced that the current authorised auditor in the company, Hans Warén, will be the main responsible auditor at Deloitte. It is proposed that the auditor's fee shall be paid as per approved accounts.

The Election Committees' proposal on electing the auditor for a one-year term of office, requires that the Annual General Meeting resolves to amend the Articles of Association of the company regarding the term of office at the election of auditor.

The Election Committee proposes that a new Election Committee is established in preparation for the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2018. For this purpose the Chairman of the Board of Directors will contact the three largest ownership registered or otherwise known shareholders as per the last share trading day in August 2017 and invite them each to appoint one member. The three members appointed constitute, together with the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Election Committee. The Election Committee appoints a Chairman amongst its members.

The Election Committee's complete proposal, including the motivated statement and the report on how the Election Committee has performed its tasks, can be found on www.castellum.se.

This information is information that Castellum is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11:35 CET on January 17, 2017.

For additional information, please contact:

Johan Strandberg,

Chairman of the Election Committee,

Mobile +46705-54 38 86

Charlotte Strömberg,

Chairman of the Board of Directors,

Mobile +46702-77 04 03

Castellum is one of the major listed real estate companies in Sweden. The fair value of the real estate portfolio amounted at the latest report to approx. SEK 74 billion, and comprises of commercial properties for office, retail, warehouse and industrial with a total lettable area of approx. 4.7 million sq.m.

Castellum own and manage properties through one common brand in five geographical regions with strong local presence. The five geographical regions are: Central, North, Stockholm, West and Öresund.

In 2016, Castellum sustainability performance was awarded two top distinctions: First Prize for sustainability reporting in Europe from EPRA and Global Sector Leader, handed out by GRESB which means that Castellum is ranked first in the world within the office- and industrial-properties sector. Further Castellum has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which includes the companies in all industries in the world with best performance in terms of sustainability.

The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

