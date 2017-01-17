In the financial calendar published yesterday the dates for the three last events were incorrect. Below the correct dates for 2017.



DONG Energy releases its financial calendar as set out below:



18 January 2017: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting



2 February 2017: Annual report 2016



2 February 2017: Capital markets day



2 March 2017: Annual General meeting



3 March 2017: DONG Energy shares are expected to be traded without dividend



7 March 2017: Dividend is expected to be paid out



27 April 2017: Interim report for the first quarter of 2017



10 August 2017: Interim report for the first half-year of 2017



2 November 2017: Interim report for the third quarter of 2017



Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 (CET) on the days referred to except for annual report 2016 which will be released around 7:00 (CET).



