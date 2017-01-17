By Carl Johannes Muth

In the background of the ongoing conflict with Russia over energy supplies, the Ukrainian state is focusing increasingly on the expansion of solar energy. According to a report presented by the expert board of the 6th International Conference on Exhibition Solar Energy Industry in Central and Eastern Europe (CISOLAR-2017), 54 new solar energy projects with a total capacity of 488MW are planned to be implemented by the end of 2017. Seven of these projects have capacity over 20MW, nine more than 10MW and more than 20 projects will have capacity over 5MW.

For 2016, CISOLAR estimates the increase of new PV at 107MW ...

