sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,262 Euro		+0,14
+12,48 %
WKN: A0Q2GM ISIN: IT0004370463 Ticker-Symbol: EAEN 
Aktie:
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RETELIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RETELIT SPA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,22
1,254
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RETELIT SPA
RETELIT SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RETELIT SPA1,262+12,48 %