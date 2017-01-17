Best-in-class Coherent Optical Transmission Technology Enhances Delivery of Resilient, Low Latency 100G Services Connecting Europe and Asia through AAE-1 Subsea Landing Station

Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled metro-to-core packet optical networking solutions, today announced that Coriant's best-in-class 100G technology is being used by Retelit, a leading Italian provider of data and infrastructure services to the telecommunications market, to support end-to-end delivery of high-capacity, low latency services on its recently expanded fiber optic infrastructure. The Coriant coherent optical transmission solution will enable Retelit to satisfy increasing demand for high-bandwidth services and provide a resilient, 100G-enabled terrestrial transit network for end-user traffic traversing Europe and Asia via Retelit's AAE-1 (Asia Africa Europe 1) subsea landing station in Bari, Italy.

As an industry leader in packet optical transport with a superior 100G optical core solution and outstanding local support and technology expertise, Coriant proved the ideal partner for Retelit's network project, which will serve as the backbone for AAE-1 transit traffic. Retelit will continue to introduce cutting edge solutions and technologies to ensure its infrastructure network meets the evolving high capacity service needs of international customers.

Built upon the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and Coriant CloudWave™ Optics coherent interface technology, the best-in-class Coriant Optical Core Solution leverages robust protection features, ROADM capabilities, and 400G-enabled flexi-rate transmission to provide the resilient and scalable foundation for 100G and beyond services. Coriant's advanced transmission technologies and sophisticated optical layer planning tools enable Retelit to maximize the reach, capacity, and flexibility of its high-speed transport infrastructure, while reducing operational costs and complexity. Retelit will use the proven Coriant Transport Network Management System (TNMS) to simplify and accelerate end-to-end service provisioning.

"The launch of AAE-1 will unleash new demand for high-capacity, low latency terrestrial transit across Italy," said Richard Fellner, Regional Vice President, EMEA, Coriant. "We are pleased to be a strategic technology partner with Retelit and help them capitalize on emerging market opportunities with a best-in-class solution and unmatched service excellence."

Implementation of high capacity services enabled by the first phase of the new 100G network project are currently in the completion phase and aligned accordingly with the AAE-1 commercial launch. With the ability to scale up to 25.6 Tbps of system capacity when deployed in conjunction with Coriant CloudWave™ Optics, the hiT 7300 will provide Retelit a cost-efficient path to data transmission rates beyond 100G as the bandwidth demands of its customers evolve over time. The solution is also designed to support the future introduction of OTN switching (via the Coriant mTera Universal Transport Platform) and SDN-enabled multi-layer, multi-vendor network control (via the Coriant Transcend™ SDN Solution).

