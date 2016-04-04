sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,974 Euro		+0,344
+3,99 %
WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,911
8,975
13:06
8,902
8,975
13:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP8,974+3,99 %