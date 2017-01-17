The Snapchat IPO, Explained
Snap Inc.'s initial public offering-more commonly known as the Snapchat IPO-is expected to be a landmark moment of 2017. There were very few IPOs last year, and few are scheduled for this year, leaving many investors hungry for a piece of Snapchat stock.
It doesn't hurt that Snapchat has become one of the most successful social media apps on the planet. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has tried to buy the company in the past, but CEO and Founder Evan Spiegel turned down the offer.
He knew.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Snap Inc.'s initial public offering-more commonly known as the Snapchat IPO-is expected to be a landmark moment of 2017. There were very few IPOs last year, and few are scheduled for this year, leaving many investors hungry for a piece of Snapchat stock.
It doesn't hurt that Snapchat has become one of the most successful social media apps on the planet. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) has tried to buy the company in the past, but CEO and Founder Evan Spiegel turned down the offer.
He knew.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...