Research and Markets - Global Flexible Protective Packaging Market Growth at 6.22%, 2016-2020 with DynaCorp, Pregis, Sealed Air, Smurfit Kappa & Storopack Dominating

The global flexible protective packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Flexible Protective Packaging Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emphasis on sustainability. Sustainability has become an important parameter for flexible protective packaging products. It is broadly defined as controlling landfill and litter resulting from the use non-bio-degradable materials such as conventional plastic packaging products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is suitable for goods with unusual shapes. Flexible protective packaging products and solutions are more cost effective than rigid protective packaging products and solutions and they do not limit companies to shipping only small products. Using flexible protective packaging solutions such as expanded polystyrene beads, companies such as Simpak have been able to ship large printers and even porcelain toilets weighing as much as 100 pounds.

Further, the report states that one of the major challenges faced by the global flexible protective packaging market is the high cost of producing packaging materials. The new designs and materials required to produce these materials have increased the overall cost of materials. Some expensive materials used for packaging are hydraulic-pressured compact film and regenerated cellulose films. These materials are responsible for the high cost of packaging materials.

