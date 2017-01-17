sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Attack Helicopter Market Growth at 5.21%, 2017-2021 with Airbus Helicopters, Bell Helicopter, Boeing & HAL Dominating - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Attack Helicopter Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global attack helicopter market to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Attack Helicopter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

3D printing or additive manufacturing is an evolving technology that helps the users to design and develop things in an innovative way and surpasses the conventional methods like computerized numerical control cutting, mold manufacturing, or canvas printing. 3D printing is economical and allows quick design and rapid changes of internal features in a military aircraft, which was not possible with the traditional manufacturing methods. It can print electronics directly onto 3D surfaces such as on an aircraft wing, which also helps in reducing the size and weight of the attack helicopter.

According to the report, many countries are modernizing their airborne defense and attack units by upgrading their fleet of attack helicopters. The increase in technological developments of associated components and weapons are driving the need for upgraded platforms. This will simultaneously boost the military airborne platform market and enable greater dominance of countries over the skies.

Further, the report states that military drones have gained a wide scale popularity in recent years owing to their advanced technology. Artificial intelligence technology has developed to such a level that the deployment of autonomous systems has become equivalent to the new revolution in warfare.

Key Vendors:

  • Airbus Helicopters
  • Bell Helicopter
  • Boeing
  • HAL

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Denel
  • Turkish Aerospace Industries
  • Leonardo - Finmeccanica
  • MD Helicopters
  • Russian Helicopters

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Market drivers

Part 08: Impact of drivers

Part 09: Market challenges

Part 10: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsn5d4/global_attack

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




