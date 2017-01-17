Research and Markets - Global Industrial Chocolate Market Growth at 3.16%, 2017-2021 with Barry Callebaut, Blommer Chocolate, Cargill & CÉMOI Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global industrial chocolate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in market is support for sustainable cocoa production. Cocoa farmers in courtiers like Africa are often forced to sell their cocoa bean harvest to middlemen who misrepresent prices, and many media reports on child slavery point out the difficult working conditions of these farmers. To control such issues, leading players like Barry Callebaut, Cargill, and Blommer Chocolate have started taking initiatives by introducing sustainable cocoa production programs.



According to the report, one driver in market is growth opportunities and expansion in emerging economies. As more consumers are increasingly purchasing packaged chocolate products, developing countries like India and China have become the next destinations for international chocolate players to expand their businesses. Factors like increasing urbanization, rising GDP, and growing middle-class population in regions like APAC are also contributing to the growth of industrial chocolate players in this region.

Many of such players have already set up production units in the aforementioned countries to secure their footholds in developing markets. Vendors are also attracted by the availability of relatively cheap labor and raw materials, and low transportation costs in emerging economies. As such, most players are now focusing on expanding their presence in these emerging countries.



Key vendors:



Barry Callebaut

Blommer Chocolate

Cargill

CÉMOI

Other prominent vendors:



Clasen Quality Chocolate (CQC)

FUJI OIL

Guittard Chocolate Company

Irca

Mondelez International

Nestlé

Petra Foods

Puratos Group



