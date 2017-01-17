Merck Opens Production Facility Exclusively for Meglumine in Spain

- Regulatory compliant, FDA-audited facility based in Mollet des Valles, Spain

DARMSTADT, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the opening of a facility in Mollet des Valles, Spain dedicated to the manufacture of meglumine, an FDA-approved excipient for pharmaceuticals and a component of medical imaging contrast media.

The facility, validated by the FDA, is the only location in Europe that manufactures meglumine, an amino sugar derived from glucose. The facility in Spain is solely dedicated to the production of meglumine, thereby ensuring continuity of supply to customers as well as meeting increasing demand for the excipient. As an excipient, meglumine interacts directly with active pharmaceutical ingredients to increase solubility. Therefore, the manufacture of meglumine must meet the same stringent regulatory and quality requirements as APIs.

"Our new facility was optimized around the manufacturing process to achieve greater efficiencies and meets the most stringent quality standards for manufacturing meglumine," said Andrew Bulpin, Head of Process Solutions Strategic Marketing & Innovation, Life Science. "The result is a high level of confidence in quality and security of supply for our customers."

