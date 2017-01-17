DUBLIN, Calif., 2017-01-17 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions, announced today a new strategic OEM agreement with SAP to help customers sell more, faster with integrated solutions to drive sales performance, productivity and effectiveness.



"SAP customers across every industry and geography are looking to leverage the digital economy to increase sales, reduce costs and gain greater insights into their sales performance data," said Steve Erdman, SVP and general manager, ISV, Cloud and Platform Partnerships, SAP. "Through our partnership, we've experienced first-hand how CallidusCloud can help boost sales performance and eliminate complexity from the sales process and increase value to customers."



"This new agreement, inked in Q4 2016, means that customers across the world will be able to leverage the power of our market-leading Commissions, CPQ and CLM solutions integrated within SAP applications," said Eric Brown, EVP Enterprise Sales, CallidusCloud. "We are excited about this new go-to-market opportunity. This agreement allows us to work alongside SAP to deliver sales performance excellence to enterprise customers who expect world-class cloud sales solutions."



The initial focus of the program will be the integration of CallidusCloud's Commissions, Configure Price Quote (CPQ) and Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions with SAP® solutions, leveraging the power of SAP HANA® Cloud Platform. The collaborative go-to-market approach is intended to enable a wide new audience of businesses to streamline incentives, increase quotes and accelerate contracts, to make more money faster.



The integrations will help enable companies to quickly develop and deploy packaged integrations between CallidusCloud and SAP products, helping reduce integration costs and accelerate customers' time to revenue while increasing ROI.



About CallidusCloud Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money process with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, and streamline sales compensation -- driving bigger deals, faster. Approximately 5,000 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on CallidusCloud to optimize the lead to money process to close more deals for more money in record time.



