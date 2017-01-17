Sulzer will present the innovative two-component dispenser range Electraflow Plus at the World of Concrete 2017 in Las Vegas. A fully integrated application system feature first-in-class cordless technology to ensure it can deliver high material output, in a precisely controlled manner.

Sulzer Mixpac, part of Sulzer Ltd. a leading manufacturer and supplier of products and services for liquid application and mixing technology, introduces Electraflow Plus, a new product range of two-component battery dispensers at the World of Concrete, Las Vegas (Jan 17-20, 2017). The new line of dispensers features the latest 18V lithium-ion batteries and charger technology from Bosch Professional. Electraflow Plus has been specifically designed for professional and specialist trade users, across all industry sectors who demand a reliable and high performance applicator tool.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005210/en/

New two-component battery dispenser range: Sulzer launches Electraflow Plus. Picture source: Sulzer Mixpac, usage free of charge

"The Electraflow Plus, Dual Drive VBE400 and VBE600 dispensers are a significant extension to this range and offer the compatibility with the MIXPAC™ application system which includes various 400mL and 600mL cartridges and mixers for many of these applications," said Gerry Hernandez, Head of Sales for Dispensers at Sulzer Mixpac. "Our customers benefit from a systems approach which significantly reduces issues with dispenser-cartridge-mixer compatibility".

Electraflow Plus is part of the Cox™ product family of dispensers. Bespoke software provides the ability to configure products to address specific customer needs, such as speed of dispensing, dosing of materials, and control of thrust. The ergonomic design provides the professional user with a perfectly well-balanced tool, capable of smoothly dispensing controlled beads of urethanes and other high-viscosity sealants and adhesives. Part of a range of high-powered battery dispensers, the Electraflow Plus is powered by the latest Bosch lithium battery technology providing high output, and longer battery life thanks to Bosch CoolPack, making it the ideal battery powered dispenser to improve productivity and deliver large volumes of material in a controlled and precise manner.

Sulzer's application systems have built an excellent international reputation thanks to the innovative Swiss manufacturer's technological leadership. In 2015, it produced two billion plastic components such as mixers, cartridges, and dispensing devices for single- and multi-component materials. In April 2016, Sulzer acquired PC Cox, a manufacturer of quality manual, pneumatic, and battery-driven one- and two-component dispensers for industrial and construction applications under the brand name Cox, broadening its portfolio within the construction industry and making it the go to supplier.

The World of Concrete is a key trade show for Sulzer Mixpac, PC Cox having exhibited at the event for 26 years, giving us an ideal platform to introduce the Electraflow Plus and showcase our complete line of dispensers and cartridge based application systems.

Sulzer Mixpac Ltd is a world leading manufacturer and supplier of products and services for liquid application and mixing technology. Our customers benefit from advanced solutions in the field of precise applications as well as one- and two-component mixing and dispensing systems. Our global network ensures local knowledge and competence. As part of the Applicator Systems division within the Sulzer Group, Sulzer Mixpac Ltd can draw on a strong international network. The head office is located in Switzerland.

Our market focus is on mixing and dispensing systems for the adhesives and dental markets, precise application systems for liquid color cosmetics and beauty accessories as well as one- and two-component applications systems for healthcare markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170117005210/en/

Contacts:

Inquiries:

Sulzer Mixpac Ltd

Jodi Allen, Head Sales and Marketing AME

Tel. +1 603 484 74 106

Jodi.allen@sulzer.com