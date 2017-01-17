The Mohammed bin Rashid Maktoum Solar Park has been making big headlines ever since plans for the mega solar park were first released, with plenty of skepticism about the viability of the project, especially after the low prices for the solar energy were announced. Well, after a record-breaking price agreed for solar power and the power purchase agreements (PPAs) now signed, it has been confirmed that groundbreaking will commence on phase 3 of the project by the end of the month.

This comes after a consortium of GranSolar, Acciona, and Ghella were awarded the EPC contract for the 800 MW phase 3 of the project this week at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2017. The construction is set to be completed in three stages, with the first 200 MW expected to be operational by the first half of 2018, and then two 300 MW stages will follow in the two years after.

"This important milestone is a clear demonstration of the strong momentum ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...