Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - CVR Medical Corp. (TSXV: CVM) (FSE: B3BN) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical") has chosen Hitachi High Technologies America, Inc. ("HTA") for the development and creation of the processing unit that will operate its "Carotid Stenotic Scan ("CSS")" device.

The processor HTA has designed should enable the CSS to interpret the sub-sonic and infrasonic sound waves it intakes, and allow for the results to be displayed on a monitor in real time. Speaking on behalf of CVR's executive leadership, CEO Peter Bakema expresses great confidence in HTA's unique ability to design state-of-the-art products that impact the world. "We feel incredibly fortunate for our partnership with HTA, through which we've enhanced our own technological and organizational backbone significantly."

Mr. Thomas Heiser, HTA Vice President and General Manager of HTA's Systems Products Division, states, "We work on medical projects with the hope that they may become the tools that change a particular field. To be able to bring this sort of technology into doctors' offices, at a potentially high volume that is rare for medical devices, is what makes this opportunity so exciting. We're looking forward to working with CVR, and realizing that potential as they scale out to meet what we expect will be great demand for the CSS."

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the "Joint Venture"). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

About HTA

HTA is a wholly-owned American subsidiary of Hitachi High- Technologies Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The Hitachi High-Tech Group will continue aiming to lead the world in the high-tech solutions business, and will respond swiftly to the needs of customers and the market from the customer's perspective as a business creating company working at the cutting edge on the front-line.

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events related to the Joint Venture. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with commercialization of technology and the practice of medicine, (3) a change in health regulations, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay or cease commercialization and development of the Joint Venture, (5) the risk that the Company or the Joint Venture does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to retain key employees, (7) inability to finance operations and growth, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE INC. HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.