VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(LMA: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) reports preliminary fourth quarter ("Q4") 2016 production results from its two operating zinc mines, the Caribou Mine in New Brunswick, Canada and the Santander Mine in Peru. For the three months ending December 31, 2016, approximately 36.8 million payable pounds zinc, 11.3 million payable pounds lead and 409,654 payable ounces of silver was produced (see Table 1).

Table 1: Consolidated Q4-2016 and 2016 preliminary production statistics

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q4-2016(i) Q4-2015 2016(i) 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 415,523 173,283 1,166,381 722,360 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 469,723 204,999 1,300,037 778,151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 5.33% 3.80% 4.92% 4.14% Lead 1.91% 1.68% 1.78% 2.09% Silver (ounces/ton) 1.85 oz/t 1.38 oz/t 1.66 oz/t 1.66 oz/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 81% 90% 84% 90% Lead 69% 88% 75% 89% Silver 48% 75% 57% 77% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 42,275 14,141 110,027 58, 232 Lead 13,284 5,347 34,335 24,962 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Grades: 47% 49% 48% 50% ZincSilver in zinc conc. 4.0 oz/t - 4.2 oz/t - Lead 42% 56% 46% 58% Silver in lead conc. 28.7 oz/t 36.7 oz/t 33.2 oz/t 40.48 oz/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 36,757,268 13,078,864 97,962,891 54,148,660 Lead (pounds) 11,317,254 6,337,737 33,048,019 30,237,350 Silver (ounces) 409,654 224,021 1,215,873 1,055,965 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(i)Q4-2016 and 2016 preliminary production figures include Caribou Zinc Mine production from commencement of commercial production on July 1, 2016.

For the year ending December 31, 2016, consolidated production was approximately 98 million payable pounds zinc, 33 million payable pounds lead and 1.2-million payable ounces of silver, a new annual record and reflective of the commencement of commercial production at the Caribou Mine (see Table 1).

"On top of consistent operational results from our Santander Zinc Mine in Peru, Q4-2016 saw significant improvement in throughput at our Caribou Zinc Mine in New Brunswick where the mill is now effectively operating at its nameplate 3,000-tonnes-per-day capacity," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "While we are very proud to achieve both record quarterly and annual zinc production from our mines we will continue to optimize operations and implement our business initiatives to maximize our production profile and benefit from the current strengthening zinc cycle."

Santander Zinc Mine, Peru

For Q4-2016, Santander continued its strong performance to deliver preliminary quarterly production of 15.8 million payable pounds of zinc, 3.1 million payable pounds of lead and 177,931 payable ounces of silver (see Table 2). Recoveries averaged 89% for zinc, 83% for lead and 66% for silver.

Santander mill throughput for 2016 was 863,307 tonnes, approximately 18% above the nameplate design of 2,000-tonnes-per-day (730,000 tonnes per year).

As previously disclosed, lead production decreased during the Quarter as mining operations focused on the zinc-rich Magistral Central and South zones. The Santander team is advancing development of the Magistral North ramp in order to access recently discovered higher-grade Zn-Pb and Ag mineralization in the Magistral North and Oyon Zones, both of which remain open for expansion and which are anticipated to result in increased Pb-Ag production in the latter half of 2017.

Table 2: Santander Mine Q4-2016 and 2016 annual preliminary production statistics

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1-2016 Q2-2016 Q3-2016 Q4-2016 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 175,579 177,415 192,815 171,084 716,893 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 209,188 219,086 216,551 218,481 863,307 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 3.93% 4.16% 4.61% 4.36% 4.27% Lead 1.66% 1.39% 1.08% 0.82% 1.23% Silver (ounces/ton) 1.32 1.32 1.26 1.18 1.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 89% 89% 89% 89% 89% Lead 88% 87% 84% 83% 86% Silver 76% 73% 67% 66% 71% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 14,840 16,601 18,403 17,553 67,397 Lead 5,469 4,865 3,745 3,111 17,189 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Grades: Zinc 49% 49% 48% 48% 49% Lead 56% 55% 53% 48% 53% Ag (ounces/ton) 38.70 43.66 49.07 54.62 45.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 13,662,766 15,157,944 16,608,275 15,826,253 61,255,238 Lead (pounds) 6,436,047 5,575,792 4,141,582 3,102,826 19,256,247 Silver (ounces) 221,324 222,121 192,431 177,931 813,807 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2017 Santander Mine Production Guidance

The preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for the Santander mine is:

-- 63-65 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate -- 12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate -- 700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$35-40 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Caribou Zinc Mine, Canada

Q4 marked the Caribou Mine's second commercial production quarter and saw significant improvements in throughput and Pb recovery following completion of SAG mill modifications. In Q4-2016, Caribou produced a record 20.9 million pounds of payable zinc, 8.2 million payable pounds of lead and 231,722 payable ounces of silver (see Table 3). Recoveries averaged 76% for zinc, 60% for lead and 36% for silver. Mill throughput for Q4 was 251,242 tonnes, effectively at its nameplate (3,000-tonne-per-day) performance.

Table 3: Caribou Mine Q4-2016 and 2016 annual preliminary production statistics

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q1- Q2- 2016(ii) 2016(ii) Q3-2016 Q4-2016 2016(iii) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 191,005 188,353 205,049 244,439 449,488 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 200,670 186,246 185,488 251,242 436,730 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 5.95% 5.92% 5.91% 6.01% 5.97% Lead 2.55% 2.74% 2.62% 2.68% 2.66% Silver (ounces/ton) 2.03 2.48 2.26 2.32 2.29 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 71% 77% 78% 76% 77% Lead 58% 56% 56% 60% 58% Silver 38% 31% 36% 36% 36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 17,732 18,155 17,908 24,722 42,630 Lead 7,585 7,048 6,973 10,173 17,146 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Grades: ZincSilver in 48% 47% 48% 46% 47% zinc conc. 4.0 oz/t 5.0 oz/t 4.5 oz/t 4.0 oz/t 4.2 oz/t Lead 39% 41% 39% 40% 39% Silver in lead 20.8 oz/t conc. 20.3 oz/t 20.3 oz/t 21.5 oz/t 21.1 oz/t ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc (pounds) 15,560,655 15,535,817 15,776,638 20,931,015 36,707,653 Lead (pounds) 6,070,048 5,891,615 5,577,344 8,214,428 13,791,772 Silver (ounces) 167,337 169,971 170,345 231,722 402,067 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(ii)Both Q1-2016 and Q2-2016 were pre-commercial production quarters. Caribou Mine commercial production was declared as of July 1, 2016.

(iii)2016 reported annual production only includes commercial production commencing as of July 1, 2016 (Q3 and Q4).

In the first half of 2017 the Caribou Site, in conjunction with partners Glencore, will continue to focus on optimizing recoveries, specifically zinc.

2017 Caribou Mine Production Guidance

The preliminary 2017 production guidance estimate for the Caribou mine is:

-- 90-93 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate -- 30-32 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate -- 800,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$55-60 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Qualified Person and Quality Control/Quality Assurance

EurGeol Dr. Mark D. Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO, Paul Keller, P.Eng, Trevali's Chief Operating Officer are qualified persons as defined by NI 43-101, have supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release. Dr. Cruise is not independent of the Company as he is an officer, director and shareholder. Mr. Keller is not independent of the Company as he is an officer and shareholder.

