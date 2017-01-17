Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) unveiled today a new organization structure designed to enable the company to meet its long-term growth aspirations and more effectively compete in the dynamic and rapidly growing, global beauty industry. With the successful acquisition of Elizabeth Arden in September 2016, the $3 billion combined beauty company has a diverse portfolio of iconic brands with product offerings in color cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, men's grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants and other beauty care products, sold in approximately 150 countries through a variety of distribution channels.

The Company will organize to a new brand-centric structure, built around four global brand teams, Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Fragrances and Portfolio Brands, designed to optimize and focus on building brand equity and delighting and winning with beauty consumers.

To ensure that the organization also benefits from its broad commercial expertise and continues to develop strategic customer relationships, a new customer-facing regional structure will optimize global sales and brand presence behind five regions in North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia; Latin America, which includes Mexico; and Pacific, which includes Australia and New Zealand.

In order to better support the new brand-centric and regional structures, the enabling functions, including Finance, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Research Development, Legal, and Communications Corporate Social Responsibility, will also reorganize their departments.

"This new brand-centric structure enables us to leverage the strength of our iconic brands, better focus on and serve beauty consumers, and quickly adapt to their changing behaviors and preferences," said Mr. Fabian Garcia, President CEO of Revlon. "Aligned with our strategy, the new brand-centric structure better positions us to grow and win across categories, channels and geographies by delivering consistent, seamless and exceptional brand experiences, wherever and however our consumers shop for beauty," he added.

The new organization design enables the Company to continue to build on its strategy for growth, streamlines and simplifies the ways of working and assembles an experienced, passionate and talented leadership team that will help realize the combined organization's vision and growth ambitions.

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden® portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, the Revlon Beauty's Group's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including mass, salon and prestige. Revlon ranks among the top 20 global beauty companies, with product offerings in color cosmetics, skincare, hair color and care, beauty tools, men's grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants and other beauty care products fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Revlon ColorSilk, Revlon Professional, American Crew, Almay, Mitchum, Cutex, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Juicy Couture, Curve, John Varvatos and Christina Aguilera. Please visit http://www.revlon.com for the latest news and information about Revlon and its brands.

