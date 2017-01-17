Research and Markets - Global Mobile Map Market 2017-2021 with Alibaba, Apple, Google, HERE, Micello, NavInfo & TomTom Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mobile maps market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2017-2021.

The use of logistics and supply chain management 3D platforms and management software increases efficiency and minimizes cost. 3D visualization provides clarity of information about routes, warehouse utilization, and throughput. Software management provides information about transportation. Consumers tend to modify the transport route as well as the stock configuration until the performance is optimized.

According to the report, GPS-enabled smartphones have gained widespread visibility in the last few years. While mobile devices were used as communication devices in recent years, the increasing functionalities and processing capabilities of smartphones and tablets allow present-day users to use their mobile devices to obtain real-time directions to nearby locations, weather forecasts, and traffic updates. All these GPS-based applications and devices are built on digital maps, which provide location information to end-users. Hence, smartphone manufacturers are developing partnerships with digital map providers to provide in-built digital maps in their devices. Mobile maps are being used extensively in various sectors, such as healthcare, transportation and logistics, oil and gas, defence, military, and others.

Further, the report states that some countries assume that digital maps in high-security zones may endanger national security, as they are exposed to the areas of terrorist attack. Hence, governments in many countries do not allow vendors to provide digital maps of areas that have high-security installations. In addition, some nations have compelled map providers to erase digital images of sensitive areas such as nuclear weapon sites, military bases, and border regions as well as the residences and offices of prominent individuals. For instance, the Chinese government does not allow many digital map content providers to conduct aerial surveys in China.

To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the following:



Use of maps in location-based services and location-based search

Indoor mapping, 3D mapping, and licensing subscription and support

Maps used in automotive navigation, mobile and the Internet, and the public sector agencies and enterprises (outdoor segment)

Smartphones, tablets, wearable devices, and PNDs (mobile and Internet segment)

Users such as enterprises and individual

Key Vendors:



Alibaba

Apple

Google

HERE

Micello

NavInfo

TomTom

Other Prominent Vendors:



ArcGIS Online (Esri)

Baidu Maps

Bhuvan

Bing Maps (Microsoft)

Ericsson

Foursquare

INRIX

MapmyIndia

MapQuest (AOL)

OpenStreetMap

Qualcomm Atheros

Roadtrippers

Trimble Navigation

ViaMichelin

Wikimapia

WoNoBo (Genesys International)

Yahoo! Maps

Zenrin



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by usage

Part 08: Market segmentation by application



Part 09: Market segmentation by user



Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Market drivers



Part 12: Impact of drivers



Part 13: Market challenges



Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 15: Market trends



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 18: Appendix



