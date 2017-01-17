sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global ZigBee Remotes Market Growth at CAGR of 46.85%, 2017-2021 with Atmel, GreenPeak Technologies, NXP, Silicon Labs, SMK Electronics, STMicroelectronics & Texas Instruments Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global ZigBee Remotes Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global ZigBee remotes market to grow at a CAGR of 46.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global ZigBee Remotes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of ZigBee remotes. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, most of the remotes available today incorporate IR technology to send commands to consumer electronic devices, which evident from the fact that in 2015, IR-based motion control remotes accounted for 78% of the market share. This scenario will change during the forecast period with RF technology gaining traction among OEMs.

ZigBee is a wireless and open, global standard with added benefits such as low-cost, low-power wireless M2M networks. The ZigBee standard is the only wireless technology that enables device-to-device communication in any market and functions on IEEE 802.15.4 physical radio specification in unsanctioned bands that include 2.4 GHz, 900 MHz, and 868 MHz.

ZigBee operating on IEEE 802.15.4 standard is a wireless communication technology that has the added advantages of efficient power management and ease of installation. ZigBee is the optimum substitute for high-power-consuming batteries and can connect a number of devices, including remotes in smart homes. Batteries are not environment-friendly due to their harmful chemical and heavy metal content. The mining process of batteries consumes plenty of water, energy, and chemicals, resulting in a heavy carbon footprint. The low battery life and the eventual disposal of the consumed batteries are major environment threats. The ZigBee wireless network counters these disadvantages related to manufacturing, distribution, and disposal.

Key Vendors:

  • Atmel
  • GreenPeak Technologies
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Silicon Laboratories
  • SMK Electronics
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Texas Instruments
  • Universal Electronics
  • Universal Remote Control

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Overview of ZigBee standards

Part 06: Overview of wireless industry alliance

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kmbn8k/global_zigbee

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire