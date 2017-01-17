San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - Overland Storage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY), today announced the immediate availability of its pre-configured and integrated MOBOTIX video surveillance data storage offering built on its industry renowned SnapServer® network attached storage (NAS) solution. MOBOTIX and Overland Storage have collaborated to create a new standard for simplicity and integration between IP networked video surveillance systems and data storage.

The pre-configured, performance optimized MOBOTIX SnapServer SKUs each comes with an illustrated and easy quick start guide. It can also scale to support up to 50 cameras. When deployed with MOBOTIX IP cameras, the installation time is reduced by more than 90 percent when compared to a typical video surveillance solution that is not pre-configured for auto-installation. Immediately after completion of the installation, which can be achieved in minutes, the cameras power up and start automatically streaming to the SnapServers.

"Overland Storage has proven to be an excellent partner for MOBOTIX since we first started working together over 10 years ago," said Jörg Steuerwald, Head of Project Management at MOBOTIX AG. "We were committed to offering a pre-configured solution for the Small to Medium Sized Business (SMB) as we wanted to make their installations as simple as possible. We are excited about this new offering with Overland Storage. They have once again proven to be a tremendous asset to MOBOTIX and have garnered our 'preferred' data storage partner status."

"By automating the setup, we save a lot of time and resources that our system integrator partners have typically needed for this type of installation. The pre-configuration of the SnapServer also helps eliminate the probability of errors and we estimate can reduce installation costs by more than 80 percent," said Sibrina Shafique, senior director of SnapServer business, Sphere 3D. "With this Plug and Play solution we have made it easier and more affordable for the SMB to have access to the latest video surveillance technologies and for our network of channel partners to enter the fast growing video surveillance market, which according to a recent report from Transparency Market Research, is expected to reach over $42 billion by 2019."

"We have been a long time partner with Overland Storage and MOBOTIX due to the high performance of their products, the affordable price point, as well as the superior quality and technical support they have consistently delivered over the years," said Rémy Millescamps, Business Development Director at BeIP France. "With this pre-configured SnapServer for MOBOTIX video offering, Overland Storage will save us even more time and resources. Their solution, with its MOBOTIX auto installation feature, eliminates the need for us to provide on-site storage expertise at installation and reduces the overall number of labor hours spent to deploy the video surveillance solution."

"We at ABP Tech pride ourselves on providing our VARs with 'best of breed' components to deliver the solutions best suited for their applications. For IP video surveillance, we have consistently included SnapServer solutions due to their high quality and reliability," said Robert Messer, CEO for ABP Technology. "We are excited to be able to now offer the SnapServer MOBOTIX integrated Plug and Play video surveillance solution, as it will reduce the on-site configuration and installation, which ultimately increases the bottom-line for our network of partners."

The integrated video surveillance offering provides the following features and benefits:

Plug and Play deployment and easy administration

Powerful video management software included at no extra cost

Cost-efficient entry level configurations that are highly scalable to larger environments and multiple remote locations

High performance SnapServer storage system allows high speed searches of video sequences

Support for data vaulting and archiving with direct attachable RDX® QuikStor™ removable disk system available from Sphere 3D subsidiary, Tandberg Data (sold separately)

Pricing / Availability

The SnapServer pre-configured storage solution for MOBOTIX video surveillance auto installation is available today from authorized Overland Storage and Tandberg Data channel partners. To learn more:

Go to the Plug-and-Play video surveillance overview web page at this link

Contact Overland Storage / Tandberg Data Sales at this link to learn about special promotions available

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions via hybrid Cloud, Cloud and on-premise implementations through its global reseller network. Sphere 3D, along with its wholly-owned subsidiaries Overland Storage and Tandberg Data, has a strong portfolio of brands including AccuGuard™, Glassware 2.0™, NEO®, RDX®, SnapCLOUD™, SnapServer®, SnapSync™, and V3®. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D, @overlandstorage, and @tandbergdata.

About MOBOTIX AG

MOBOTIX is a software company with own IP camera products, all made in Germany. Fields of application include high-security areas like prisons, airports or soccer stadium because MOBOTIX systems have no restrictions in terms of number of users or cameras. The professional video management software (VMS) and the video analysis are parts of the system offering. In addition, software updates are free via download and transform every MOBOTIX product into a future-proof investment with one of the highest returns on investment.

