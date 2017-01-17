Reed & Mackay Acquire Gray's Travel Management

LONDON, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chicago based Travel Management Company, Gray's Travel Management has been acquired by UK based International TMC, Reed & Mackay.

Following a recent round of investment from private equity house Inflexion, Reed & Mackay has sought to broaden their global footprint and extend their renowned high-end service to audiences across key global markets.

"Gray's was a natural fit for Reed & Mackay, as we are two very culturally aligned businesses, with similar approaches to delivering service excellence to our clients," says Reed & Mackay CEO Fred Stratford.

This move will enable Gray's to benefit from Reed & Mackay's suite of market leading technology products, including an online booking tool, client travel portal, risk management suite and traveler app.

In addition, both Gray's and Reed & Mackay clients will benefit from an enhanced service offering through extended global reach, enhanced buying power and deeper local market knowledge.

"We are delighted to welcome the Gray's team to Reed & Mackay and look forward to working together to deliver an unrivalled travel experience to all of our clients," says Stratford.

About Reed & Mackay



Established in 1962 in the heart of the City of London, Reed & Mackay provided business and leisure travel services to busy professionals. In 1988 the business re-positioned as corporate travel management specialists with a clearly defined and differentiated service offering.

Reed & Mackay ensures outstanding service and a significant return on investment for their clients through expertise, industry leading technology and bespoke programme delivery.

By placing state of the art technology in the hands of outstanding people Reed & Mackay delivers unbeatable results; they lead the industry in terms of service, savings and security. With over ten years of investment in their proprietary technology, iQ, they help stakeholders across their client organisations to achieve their goals with a suite of impressive travel tools, including an online booking tool, app and travel risk management platform.

Over the past 10 years, Reed & Mackay have developed an international presence through a network of best in market partners. Through consolidation of data and consistency in service they help businesses to drive savings and traveler experience across the globe. Today Reed & Mackay has a combination of wholly owned and partner offices worldwide.

For more information, please visit http://www.reedmac.com