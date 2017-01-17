Research and Markets - Global Smart Coffee Maker Market Growth at CAGR of 38.81%, 2017-2021: Trends, Challenges & Drivers - Key Vendors are BEHMOR, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Nestlé Nespresso & Koninklijke Philips

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Smart Coffee Maker Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global smart coffee maker market to grow at a CAGR of 38.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Smart Coffee Maker Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of smart coffee makers by the global vendors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is players collaborating with other technology companies for integrating smart features. Most of the smart coffee maker manufacturing companies are collaborating with technology companies for the development of smart products. Consumers also prefer smart-connectivity electronic devices that reduce human efforts and hassles. Due to the growing smart home adoption, various smart coffee makers are collaborating with technology providers for the development of smart coffee makers.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is remote access convenience and growing market for automatic coffee brewing machines. Remote access convenience is one of the key factors for the growth of the global smart coffee maker market. All the smart coffee makers can be accessed through smartphones either from Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity. The users can operate smart coffee maker from anywhere inside the house and can provide instructions from a smartphone.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is app interface issues and less user-friendly layouts. All smart coffee makers work on either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, which is connected with sensors. Any connectivity issue with sensors leads to a disconnection between the app and smart coffee maker. In such situations, users are unable to detect the device in their smartphones with the app. They must wait till connectivity issue gets resolved.



Key Vendors:



BEHMOR

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Nestlé Nespresso

Koninklijke Philips

SMARTER APPLICATIONS

Other Prominent Vendors:



Auroma Brewing Company

De'Longhi Appliances

FANSTEL

POPPY

REDMOND Industrial group

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Economic indicators



Part 06: Smart home adoption in key leading countries



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by technology



Part 09: Market segmentation by distribution channels



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Market drivers



Part 13: Impact of drivers



Part 14: Market challenges



Part 15: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 16: Market trends



Part 17: Vendor landscape



Part 18: Key vendor analysis



Part 19: Appendix



Part 20: Extras



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q7hglb/global_smart

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716