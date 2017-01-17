Research and Markets - Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2017-2021 with Bosch, Continental, Denso, Infineon Technologies & Sensata Technologies Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive pressure sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches, wherein the in-house databases have been used to arrive at the global automotive pressure sensors market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising focus on passenger and environmental safety. The automotive industry has been witnessing growing consumer demand for fuel-efficiency, safety, reduced emissions in the interests of promoting a better driving and travel experience. This has resulted in an increased demand for automotive pressure sensors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shifting focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles to influence pressure sensors market. Companies such as Delphi, Continental, Bosch, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Google are working to expand the autonomous driving concept. Such campaigns and promotions have widened the market acceptance of semi-autonomous features in passenger vehicle. Self-driving cars are already becoming a reality. Automotive majors such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW are in the advanced levels of achieving such a reality.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rising demand for EVs to affect automotive pressure sensors market. Automobiles today have an electronic component content going as high as 50% of the cost of the automobile owing to increased safety features like driver assistance system (DAS) and regulatory mandates stipulating mandatory installation of OBD2 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Key Vendors:



Bosch

Continental

Denso

Infineon Technologies

Sensata Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors:



Analog Devices

AVL

Delphi

Emerson Electric

Freescale (NXP Semiconductors)

Murata Manufacturing

Silicon Microstructures

STMicroelectronics

TE Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Market drivers



Part 09: Market challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix

Part 14: Extras

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmcl65/global_automotive

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716