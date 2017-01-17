sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2017-2021 with Bosch, Continental, Denso, Infineon Technologies & Sensata Technologies Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global automotive pressure sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Pressure Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches, wherein the in-house databases have been used to arrive at the global automotive pressure sensors market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising focus on passenger and environmental safety. The automotive industry has been witnessing growing consumer demand for fuel-efficiency, safety, reduced emissions in the interests of promoting a better driving and travel experience. This has resulted in an increased demand for automotive pressure sensors.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is shifting focus of OEMs toward autonomous vehicles to influence pressure sensors market. Companies such as Delphi, Continental, Bosch, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Google are working to expand the autonomous driving concept. Such campaigns and promotions have widened the market acceptance of semi-autonomous features in passenger vehicle. Self-driving cars are already becoming a reality. Automotive majors such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW are in the advanced levels of achieving such a reality.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is rising demand for EVs to affect automotive pressure sensors market. Automobiles today have an electronic component content going as high as 50% of the cost of the automobile owing to increased safety features like driver assistance system (DAS) and regulatory mandates stipulating mandatory installation of OBD2 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Key Vendors:

  • Bosch
  • Continental
  • Denso
  • Infineon Technologies
  • Sensata Technologies

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Analog Devices
  • AVL
  • Delphi
  • Emerson Electric
  • Freescale (NXP Semiconductors)
  • Murata Manufacturing
  • Silicon Microstructures
  • STMicroelectronics
  • TE Connectivity

Key Topics Covered:

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bmcl65/global_automotive

© 2017 PR Newswire