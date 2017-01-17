PJSC MAGNIT - Notification of Transaction

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 17, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (January 17, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF) 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI - 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB.) Volume(s) 9,987 5 9,987 2 9,988 5 9,988 10 9,989 1 9,990 6 9,990 1 9,990 5 9,991 10 9,991 1 9,992 1 9,992 10 9,993 25 9,994 1 9,994 2 9,995 10 9,995 1 9,995 5 9,996 1 9,996 1 9,997 1 9,997 1 9,998 6 9,998 10 9,998 20 9,998 5 9,998 2 9,999 25 9,999 6 9,999 11 9,999 11 9,999 2 9,999 2 9,999 50 9,999 5 10,000 197 10,000 10 10,000 6 10,000 5 10,000 1 10,000 21 9,981 9 9,981 11 9,982 25 9,982 7 9,984 6 9,984 10 9,985 1 9,986 1 9,987 1 9,988 25 9,989 1 9,990 1 9,991 2 9,992 10 9,993 30 9,994 25 9,995 1 9,996 1 9,997 30 9,997 5 9,997 1 9,997 1 9,998 4 9,998 10 9,998 3 9,998 5 9,998 1 9,998 2 9,998 1 9,998 6 9,998 6 9,998 5 9,998 5 9,998 5 9,998 1 9,999 5 9,999 50 9,999 50 9,999 50 9,999 5 9,999 20 9,999 5 9,999 6 9,999 5 9,999 5 10,000 23 10,000 18 9,989 2 9,990 9 9,991 2 9,992 12 9,992 10 9,993 2 9,994 25 9,997 1 9,997 30 9,997 6 9,998 10 9,998 2 9,998 4 9,998 5 9,998 5 9,998 1 9,998 1 9,998 1 9,998 6 9,998 1 9,998 1 9,999 10 9,999 3 9,999 3 9,999 2 9,999 5 9,999 5 9,999 5 9,999 5 9,999 6 9,999 1 10,000 7 10,000 6 10,000 301 10,000 5 9,998 2 9,998 10 9,998 1 9,998 3 9,999 20 9,999 10 9,999 10 9,999 1 10,000 422 10,000 1 10,000 10 10,000 10 9,994 3 9,994 3 9,997 10 9,998 2 9,998 10 9,999 25 9,999 2 9,999 2 9,999 3 9,999 5 9,999 10 9,999 10 10,000 415 9,992 2 9,992 25 9,992 3 9,992 16 9,993 22 9,993 6 9,993 7 9,996 10 9,997 30 9,998 3 9,998 2 9,998 6 9,998 3 9,998 1 9,998 2 9,999 25 9,999 5 9,999 2 9,999 20 9,999 10 9,999 10 9,999 2 9,999 10 10,000 268 10,000 1 10,000 6 10,000 3 9,984 1 9,985 1 9,986 1 9,987 1 9,988 1 9,989 1 9,989 1 9,990 10 9,990 12 9,991 1 9,992 25 9,993 25 9,994 1 9,995 1 9,995 10 9,997 1 9,997 3 9,997 30 9,998 5 9,998 2 9,998 2 9,998 2 9,998 10 9,998 6 9,998 20 9,999 25 9,999 2 9,999 5 9,999 5 9,999 2 9,999 5 9,999 100 9,999 10 10,000 102 10,000 20 10,000 50 10,000 1 9,980 14 9,981 1 9,982 1 9,983 1 9,984 1 9,985 25 9,986 1 9,987 1 9,988 1 9,989 1 9,989 30 9,990 1 9,990 22 d) Aggregate information:

- aggregate volume;

- price. Price (RUB.) Aggregate volume 9,997.85 3,600 e) Date of the transaction January 12,2017 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF) 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit") b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI - 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Share

ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) (RUB.) Volume(s) 9,604 473 9,604 51 9,604 40 9,605 5 9,605 2 9,605 100 9,607 100 9,608 5 9,613 25 9,614 1 9,614 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 1 9,616 10 9,616 100 9,617 51 9,587 30 9,589 2 9,589 2 9,590 10 9,591 30 9,592 53 9,592 8 9,594 5 9,595 25 9,595 30 9,597 4 9,598 2 9,598 72 9,599 1 9,599 75 9,599 75 9,599 33 d) Aggregate information:

- aggregate volume;

- price. Price (RUB.) Aggregate volume 9,603.53 1,457 e) Date of the transaction January 13,2017 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX)

For further information, please contact:

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Investor Relations Office MagnitIR@magnit.ru

Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562

Website: ir.magnit.com/ Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,495 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.