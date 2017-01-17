sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

36,00 Euro		+0,277
+0,78 %
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: 5M71 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,67
36,185
17:05
35,816
36,035
17:05
17.01.2017 | 16:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire

PJSC MAGNIT - Notification of Transaction

PJSC MAGNIT - Notification of Transaction

PR Newswire
London, January 17

Press Release

Krasnodar

January 17, 2017

PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Krasnodar, Russia (January 17, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name"Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF)
2Reason for notification
a)Position / statusNotification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit")
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NamePublic Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b)LEI-
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) (RUB.)Volume(s)
9,9875
9,9872
9,9885
9,98810
9,9891
9,9906
9,9901
9,9905
9,99110
9,9911
9,9921
9,99210
9,99325
9,9941
9,9942
9,99510
9,9951
9,9955
9,9961
9,9961
9,9971
9,9971
9,9986
9,99810
9,99820
9,9985
9,9982
9,99925
9,9996
9,99911
9,99911
9,9992
9,9992
9,99950
9,9995
10,000197
10,00010
10,0006
10,0005
10,0001
10,00021
9,9819
9,98111
9,98225
9,9827
9,9846
9,98410
9,9851
9,9861
9,9871
9,98825
9,9891
9,9901
9,9912
9,99210
9,99330
9,99425
9,9951
9,9961
9,99730
9,9975
9,9971
9,9971
9,9984
9,99810
9,9983
9,9985
9,9981
9,9982
9,9981
9,9986
9,9986
9,9985
9,9985
9,9985
9,9981
9,9995
9,99950
9,99950
9,99950
9,9995
9,99920
9,9995
9,9996
9,9995
9,9995
10,00023
10,00018
9,9892
9,9909
9,9912
9,99212
9,99210
9,9932
9,99425
9,9971
9,99730
9,9976
9,99810
9,9982
9,9984
9,9985
9,9985
9,9981
9,9981
9,9981
9,9986
9,9981
9,9981
9,99910
9,9993
9,9993
9,9992
9,9995
9,9995
9,9995
9,9995
9,9996
9,9991
10,0007
10,0006
10,000301
10,0005
9,9982
9,99810
9,9981
9,9983
9,99920
9,99910
9,99910
9,9991
10,000422
10,0001
10,00010
10,00010
9,9943
9,9943
9,99710
9,9982
9,99810
9,99925
9,9992
9,9992
9,9993
9,9995
9,99910
9,99910
10,000415
9,9922
9,99225
9,9923
9,99216
9,99322
9,9936
9,9937
9,99610
9,99730
9,9983
9,9982
9,9986
9,9983
9,9981
9,9982
9,99925
9,9995
9,9992
9,99920
9,99910
9,99910
9,9992
9,99910
10,000268
10,0001
10,0006
10,0003
9,9841
9,9851
9,9861
9,9871
9,9881
9,9891
9,9891
9,99010
9,99012
9,9911
9,99225
9,99325
9,9941
9,9951
9,99510
9,9971
9,9973
9,99730
9,9985
9,9982
9,9982
9,9982
9,99810
9,9986
9,99820
9,99925
9,9992
9,9995
9,9995
9,9992
9,9995
9,999100
9,99910
10,000102
10,00020
10,00050
10,0001
9,98014
9,9811
9,9821
9,9831
9,9841
9,98525
9,9861
9,9871
9,9881
9,9891
9,98930
9,9901
9,99022
d)Aggregate information:
- aggregate volume;
- price.
Price (RUB.)Aggregate volume
9,997.853,600
e)Date of the transactionJanuary 12,2017
f)Place of the transactionMoscow Exchange (MISX)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name"Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF)
2Reason for notification
a)Position / statusNotification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the PJSC "Magnit" Board of Directors, chairman of the PJSC "Magnit" Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of PJSC "Magnit")
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer
a)NamePublic Joint Stock Company "Magnit"
b)LEI-
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (1) each type of instrument; (2) each type of transaction; (3) each date; and (4) each place where transactions have been conducted.
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Share
ISIN RU000A0JKQU8
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the fiduciary management of pension savings, executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management company "Premier-Liga" according to the Federal law No. 75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) (RUB.)Volume(s)
9,604 473
9,604 51
9,604 40
9,605 5
9,605 2
9,605 100
9,607 100
9,608 5
9,613 25
9,614 1
9,614 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 1
9,616 10
9,616 100
9,617 51
9,587 30
9,589 2
9,589 2
9,590 10
9,591 30
9,592 53
9,592 8
9,594 5
9,595 25
9,595 30
9,597 4
9,598 2
9,598 72
9,599 1
9,599 75
9,599 75
9,599 33
d)Aggregate information:
- aggregate volume;
- price.
Price (RUB.)Aggregate volume
9,603.531,457
e)Date of the transactionJanuary 13,2017
f)Place of the transactionMoscow Exchange (MISX)

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2016, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,059 stores (10,521 convenience, 431 hypermarkets and 3,107 drogerie stores) in 2,495 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


© 2017 PR Newswire