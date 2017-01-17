OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - The highly anticipated 2017 Gold American Eagles and Silver American Eagles are now in stock at APMEX. Thanks to a direct relationship with the United States Mint, APMEX is one of the first retailers to receive these new coin releases. To accomplish APMEX's goal of being one of the first retailers to ship 2017 Gold Eagles and Silver Eagles to customers, employees worked overtime hours and even volunteered one Saturday to help prepare and ship all pre-orders.

"Service is a core value at APMEX," APMEX CEO Ken Lewis said. "We serve our customers every day and working on a Saturday to ensure our customers receive their order is just one example. We are excited for the arrival of these new coin releases and are working to ship them to our customers as soon as possible thanks to our direct relationship with the U.S. Mint."

The 2017 Silver American Eagles are available as a 1 oz coin and the 2017 Gold American Eagles are available in 1/10 oz, 1/4 oz, 1/2 oz and 1 oz sizes. American Eagle coins remain the most popular and recognizable bullion coins in the world.

"Our customers continue to have a high interest in these coins year after year and we seek to offer them at reasonable prices, in part due to our direct relationship with the U.S. Mint," Lewis said.

All Gold Eagle and Silver American Eagle coins are backed by the United States government, making them a go-to option for Precious Metals investors. With the 2017 coin releases, demand for the American Eagle coins remains high as they are the top selling coins in the United States.

For more than 15 years, APMEX has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. In 2016, APMEX was ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #42 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold, Silver and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.

