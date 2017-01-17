Awards Recognizing Leadership in Indian Manufacturing to Be Presented on January 27 at the Confederation of India Industry's Partnership Summit in Andhra Pradesh

Today, Time Inc. (NYSE:TIME) named 18 companies as the finalists for the second annual TIME India Awards at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. McKinsey Company is the knowledge partner on this project.

Time Inc. Vice Chairman Norman Pearlstine will announce the winners at a ceremony in Andhra Pradesh on January 27 at the Confederation of India Industry's Partnership Summit.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 15,000 manufacturing companies after a rigorous evaluation of qualitative and quantitative parameters.

Time Inc. announced the Time India Awards finalists at a special panel discussion event, "The Digitization of India," in Davos today at the Steigenberger Grandhotel Belvédère. The conversation explored the opportunities and challenges that digital disruption brings for India-one of the worlds fastest-growing economies. Time Inc. Chief Content Officer and Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alan Murray moderated the panel, which included Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu NaiduIndia's Departmentof Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek, McKinsey Company's Asia Chairman Kevin Sneader andTata Steel's T V Narendran.

Alongside prizes for the Manufacturing Innovator of the Year and the Global Manufacturer of the Year, the 2017 TIME India Awards will recognize the country's most exciting small and medium-sized businesses and startups. The 18 finalists were named across six total categories. This year's awards have expanded in size and scope from the inaugural TIME India Awards in 2016, which had nine finalists across three categories.

"The finalists for the second TIME India Awards represent real innovation in manufacturing and are making a significant impact on the Indian economy, with products that benefit the world," said Pearlstine. "The Confederation of India Industry's Partnership Summit is one of India's most prominent international business events and promotes discussion and collaboration around global economic growth. This event is an ideal forum for this year's awards."

The judges are: General Electric Vice Chairman John Rice; Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy; ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar; Clay Chandler, Time Inc. Executive Editor, International; and McKinsey Co. Chairman, Asia Kevin Sneader. Pearlstine will chair the jury.

Rajat Dhawan, senior partner, McKinsey Company said, "Alongside exhibiting overall competitiveness and pursuing innovation, shortlisted companies stand out for at least one zing factor either their remarkable export orientation, pioneering adoption of Industry 4.0, focus on sustainable manufacturing, or attempts to solve a societal problem."

The 2016 TIME India Awards were held at the "Make in India" summit in Mumbai on Feb. 13, with TATA Steel winning the prize for Best in Class Manufacturing. Hero MotoCorp was named the Manufacturing Innovator of the Year, and Yogesh and Rajesh Agrawal, joint managing directors of Ajanta Pharma, received the Young Makers of the Year Award.

The finalists for the 2017 TIME India Awards:

TIME India Innovator of the Year

Amara Raja Batteries

Hindustan Unilever

Mahindra Mahindra

TIME India Global Manufacturer of the Year

Bharat Forge

Shahi Exports

Zydus Cadila

TIME India MSME Innovator of the Year

Advance Enzyme Technologies

Phoenix Medical Systems

PTC Industries

TIME India MSME Manufacturer of the Year

KHS Machinery

Paragon Apparels

Rangsons Electronics

TIME India Startup Innovator of the Year

Barrix Agro Sciences

E-Spin Nanotech

Versa Drives

TIME India Startup Sustainability Pioneer of the Year

Ananya Seeds

Greenway Grameen Infra

Swasti Agro Bioproducts

