Aerospace Robotics Market 2016 - Global Forecast to 2022: KUKA, FANUC, ABB, Yaskawa Electric & Kawasaki Heavy Industries Dominate the $4.52 Billion Industry - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aerospace Robotics Market by Type (Scara, Cylindrical, Articulated, Catesian), Component (Controller, Processor, End Effector, Drive, Sensor) Technology (Traditional, Collaborative), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The aerospace robotics market is projected to grow from USD 1.81 Billion in 2016 to USD 4.54 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 16.55% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of robots for efficient aircraft production, growing use of robotics to handle aircraft order backlogs, and increasing labor costs are factors driving the aerospace robotics market.



The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, component, technology, and region. Based on application, the aerospace robotics market has been segmented into drilling & fastening, inspection, welding, painting & coating, and others. By type, the market has been segmented into SCARA, cylindrical, articulated, cartesian, and others. The articulated type segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Articulated robots are preferred in most aircraft manufacturing processes owing to their high flexibility and precision.



Based on component, the market has been segmented into controller, arm processor, drive, end effector, and sensors. The controller segment, estimated to be the largest component segment of the market in 2016, is also projected to remain the largest by 2022. The rise in aircraft deliveries is expected to drive the aerospace robotics market, which will consequently result in healthy growth for the controller segment. On the basis of technology, the aerospace robotics market has been segmented into traditional and collaborative. The collaborative segment is estimated to witness the highest growth, as the aerospace industry is gradually adopting collaborative robots owing to their ability to work alongside humans.



The geographical analysis of the aerospace robotics market includes regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aerospace robotics market in 2016. Presence of major aircraft manufacturers and aircraft part manufacturers in North America is the reason behind the region's large market share. The increasing demand for commercial aircraft has made aircraft manufacturers turn to robots and industrial automation to increase their monthly production.



High initial costs can act as a challenge for the growth of the aerospace robotics market. Implementation of robotics in manufacturing includes cost of software, hardware, and integration. The robot's cost may be less, but implementation of the whole system increases initial investment.



Major companies profiled in the report include KUKA AG (Germany), FANUC Corporation (Japan), ABB Group (Switzerland), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), among others. Expansions accounted for the major share of total growth strategies adopted by the leading players in the aerospace robotics market. This strategy has enabled companies to strengthen their position in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aerospace Robotics Market, By Type



8 Aerospace Robotics Market, By Component



9 Aerospace Robotics Market, By Technology



10 Aerospace Robotics Market, By Application



11 Regional Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



ABB Group

Electroimpact Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Gudel AG

Industrial Designs M.Torres, Sau

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

Kuka AG

Oliver Crispin Robotics Limited

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

