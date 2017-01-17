Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Analysis By Type & Application - Key Vendors are BASF, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai & Sanyo Chemical Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global superabsorbent polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2016-2020.
Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is instances of early puberty among females. During 2005-2015, the average age of menarche, the first onset of menstruation, has drastically reduced and this trend is observed worldwide. From 16 years to 17 years, the average menarche age has come down to 8-13 years. This observation displays that it is not attributed to increased nutritional status over the years, but it is a consistent trend observed among all socioeconomic classes, race, and ethnicity. Earlier menarche is indicated the use of feminine hygiene products from a much younger age than it was a decade earlier.
According to the report, one driver in the market is agriculture sector: Promising end-user for SAPs. Around the world, the arid and semi-arid regions are facing water scarcity, finding it difficult to tend to population expansion and increasing economic activities. The regions that are most affected by water scarcity are the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. The water crisis is expected to worsen by 2025. The demand for water for uses other than basic necessities is growing rapidly, while the water available for potential use for future is drastically reducing. In addition, inadequate and uncertain rainfalls are adding to the woes of agricultural producers.
Key Vendors:
- BASF
- Evonik Industries
- LG Chem
- Nippon Shokubai
- Sanyo Chemical Industries
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Chemtex
- Formosa
- Plastics
- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
- Kao
- Multisorb Technologies
- SONGWON
- Yixing Danson Technology
- Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Market drivers
Part 10: Impact of drivers
Part 11: Market challenges
Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 13: Market trends
Part 14: Vendor landscape
Part 15: Key vendor analysis
Part 16: Appendix
