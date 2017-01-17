Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Analysis By Type & Application - Key Vendors are BASF, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai & Sanyo Chemical Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global superabsorbent polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2016-2020.



Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is instances of early puberty among females. During 2005-2015, the average age of menarche, the first onset of menstruation, has drastically reduced and this trend is observed worldwide. From 16 years to 17 years, the average menarche age has come down to 8-13 years. This observation displays that it is not attributed to increased nutritional status over the years, but it is a consistent trend observed among all socioeconomic classes, race, and ethnicity. Earlier menarche is indicated the use of feminine hygiene products from a much younger age than it was a decade earlier.



According to the report, one driver in the market is agriculture sector: Promising end-user for SAPs. Around the world, the arid and semi-arid regions are facing water scarcity, finding it difficult to tend to population expansion and increasing economic activities. The regions that are most affected by water scarcity are the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. The water crisis is expected to worsen by 2025. The demand for water for uses other than basic necessities is growing rapidly, while the water available for potential use for future is drastically reducing. In addition, inadequate and uncertain rainfalls are adding to the woes of agricultural producers.

Key Vendors:



BASF

Evonik Industries

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Other Prominent Vendors:



Chemtex

Formosa

Plastics

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Kao

Multisorb Technologies

SONGWON

Yixing Danson Technology

Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sf4j5w/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716