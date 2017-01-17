sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 17.01.2017

88,63 Euro		+0,34
+0,39 %
WKN: BASF11 ISIN: DE000BASF111 Ticker-Symbol: BAS 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BASF SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BASF SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
88,48
88,72
19:13
88,43
88,70
19:13
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market - Analysis By Type & Application - Key Vendors are BASF, Evonik Industries, LG Chem, Nippon Shokubai & Sanyo Chemical Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global superabsorbent polymers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is instances of early puberty among females. During 2005-2015, the average age of menarche, the first onset of menstruation, has drastically reduced and this trend is observed worldwide. From 16 years to 17 years, the average menarche age has come down to 8-13 years. This observation displays that it is not attributed to increased nutritional status over the years, but it is a consistent trend observed among all socioeconomic classes, race, and ethnicity. Earlier menarche is indicated the use of feminine hygiene products from a much younger age than it was a decade earlier.

According to the report, one driver in the market is agriculture sector: Promising end-user for SAPs. Around the world, the arid and semi-arid regions are facing water scarcity, finding it difficult to tend to population expansion and increasing economic activities. The regions that are most affected by water scarcity are the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and the Indian subcontinent. The water crisis is expected to worsen by 2025. The demand for water for uses other than basic necessities is growing rapidly, while the water available for potential use for future is drastically reducing. In addition, inadequate and uncertain rainfalls are adding to the woes of agricultural producers.

Key Vendors:

  • BASF
  • Evonik Industries
  • LG Chem
  • Nippon Shokubai
  • Sanyo Chemical Industries

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • Chemtex
  • Formosa
  • Plastics
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
  • Kao
  • Multisorb Technologies
  • SONGWON
  • Yixing Danson Technology
  • Zhejiang Satellite Petro Chemical

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers

Part 11: Market challenges

Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 13: Market trends

Part 14: Vendor landscape

Part 15: Key vendor analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sf4j5w/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire