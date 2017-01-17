sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,799 Euro		+0,169
+1,96 %
WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,861
8,953
20:03
8,876
8,938
20:03
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVRIM RESOURCES CORP0,141+2,17 %
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP8,799+1,96 %