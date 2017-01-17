Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2017) - Evrim Resources Corp. (TSXV: EVM) ("Evrim" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial drill results from its Ermitaño gold project in Sonora, Mexico. Exploration partner First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR) (NYSE: AG) ("First Majestic") have received assay results from the first four holes of a ten hole diamond drill program at the Ermitaño West prospect totaling 947 metres. The Ermitaño West prospect is located approximately 3.5 kilometres southeast of First Majestic's operating Santa Elena gold-silver mine.

Ermitaño West Drilling Highlights

Drill Hole EW16-04

18.0 metres grading 11.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 86 g/t silver including 3.3 metres grading 34.6 g/t gold and 242 g/t silver

Drill Hole EW16-03

9.6 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold and 24 g/t silver including 3.1 metres grading 4.9 g/t gold and 36 g/t silver

Drill Hole EW16-02

13.2 metres grading 1.1 g/t gold and 29 g/t silver including 3.0 metres grading 2.9 g/t gold and 72 g/t silver

Drill Hole EW 16-01

8.8 metres grading 0.8 g/t gold and 9 g/t silver

True widths are estimated to be 70-90% of reported intervals.

Charles Funk, Evrim's Vice President of New Opportunities and Exploration commented, "This is an exciting discovery for Evrim and its partner, First Majestic. The intercepts show significant widths within 240 metres from surface into the principal vein, located in a larger vein field. The mineralization is gold rich (relative to silver) and the high gold grades are evenly distributed across the drill intercepts. This discovery is very close to First Majestic's Santa Elena mine and provides great potential for Evrim to realize Ermitaño's value in the near term."

Ermitaño West Zone

The Ermitaño West zone (see Figure 1 and 2) consists of a network of low to intermediate sulphidation east-west trending epithermal veins and stockwork. The veining covers an area 1,200 metres long by 600 metres wide with 912 rock samples averaging 0.1 g/t gold over widths ranging from 0.1 metres to 3.5 metres and averaging 0.7 metres. The principal east-west striking vein is up to 3.5 metres wide on surface with a hanging wall of sub-parallel east-west striking veins and north-south striking stockwork veining over 200 metres wide. Vein textures, including banded quartz, quartz replacing bladed calcite, and an elevation more than 100 metres higher than the pit at Santa Elena suggest a shallower level of exposure in the epithermal environment compared to Santa Elena.