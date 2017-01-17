Research and Markets - Global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Market Growth at CAGR of 4.27%, 2016-2020 With AstraZeneca, AbbVie, GSK & Teva Pharmaceutical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global human respiratory syncytial virus drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2016-2020.

Global Human Respiratory Syncytial Virus Drugs Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of branded and generic drugs used to treat and prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections.

One trend in the market is emergence of new entrants likely to change market dynamics. The growing demand for novel products for the treatment of RSV has fueled the emergence of new entrants that are likely to change the market dynamics during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is presence of large patient pool fuels market growth. RSV is the leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections in infants and young children. Each year, 4-5 million children younger than four years of age acquire an RSV infection, and more than 0.12 million are hospitalized annually in the US because of this infection. For example, approximately 25 to 40 out of 100 individuals with RSV have signs or symptoms of pneumonia or bronchiolitis. Five to 20 out of 1,000 require hospitalization.

Also, adults with compromised immune systems and of ages 65 and older are also at a higher risk of severe disease. In the US, on average, RSV leads to 57,257 hospitalizations among children of ages below 5 years; 2.1 million outpatient visits among children less than 5 years; and 0.17 million hospitalizations and 14,000 death cases among adults of ages more than 65 years. The presence of this large RSV patient pool with highly unmet medical needs with single approved therapy is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Vendors:

AstraZeneca

AbbVie

GSK

Teva Pharmaceutical

Other Prominent Vendors:

Ablynx

ADMA Biologics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Ark Biosciences

Aviragen Therapeutics

Bavarian Nordic

Boehringer Ingelheim

Gilead Sciences

ImmunoVaccine Technologies

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Medivir

Mucosis

Mymetics Corporation

Novavax

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

ReViral

Vaxart

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Disease overview

Part 06: Pipeline analysis

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Market segmentation by category of drug

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Market drivers

Part 11: Impact of drivers

Part 12: Market challenges

Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

Part 17: Appendix

