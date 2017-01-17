sprite-preloader
17.01.2017 | 21:11
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach $4.19 Billion by 2021, with BASF, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Royal DSM & Dow Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Antimicrobial Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The antimicrobial coatings market is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2021. Growing demand from the medical and indoor applications in North America and Europe is expected to drive the antimicrobial coatings market.

Antimicrobial coatings find usage in applications such as, indoor air / HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building & construction, foods & beverages, textiles, and other applications (consumer products, packaging, and so on).

The medical application accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Antimicrobial coatings are used in medical products, devices, and surfaces in medical facilities to prevent the spread of infections. Medical is also anticipated to be fastest growing application segment during the forecast period.

Indoor air / HVAC was the second largest application segment of antimicrobial coatings in 2015. Antimicrobial coatings are used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC. These systems regulate the temperature and indoor air quality, and maintain comfortable and safe atmospheric conditions in buildings. Air filters built into these systems reduce the effect of airborne diseases.

The mold remediation, building & construction, and foods & beverages application segments are expected to grow at moderate rates from 2016 to 2021.

Companies are carrying out intense research & development activities to innovate and develop new products which can open new avenues of applications. Developments are taking place in medical applications leading to the further penetration of antimicrobial coating applications.

Companies Mentioned:

  • Akzonobeln.V.
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • BASF SE
  • Diamond Vogel
  • Nippon Paint Company Ltd
  • PPG Industries
  • Royal DSM
  • RPM International Inc.
  • The Dow Chemical Company.
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

Key Topics Covered:

1.1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Antimicrobial Coatings Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Product Type

8 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Application

9 Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles Antimicrobial Coatings Market

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8txlm6/antimicrobial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire