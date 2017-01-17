Research and Markets - Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Reach $4.19 Billion by 2021, with BASF, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries, Royal DSM & Dow Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The antimicrobial coatings market is projected to reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2021. Growing demand from the medical and indoor applications in North America and Europe is expected to drive the antimicrobial coatings market.

Antimicrobial coatings find usage in applications such as, indoor air / HVAC, medical, mold remediation, building & construction, foods & beverages, textiles, and other applications (consumer products, packaging, and so on).



The medical application accounted for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial coatings market and this trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Antimicrobial coatings are used in medical products, devices, and surfaces in medical facilities to prevent the spread of infections. Medical is also anticipated to be fastest growing application segment during the forecast period.



Indoor air / HVAC was the second largest application segment of antimicrobial coatings in 2015. Antimicrobial coatings are used in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC. These systems regulate the temperature and indoor air quality, and maintain comfortable and safe atmospheric conditions in buildings. Air filters built into these systems reduce the effect of airborne diseases.



The mold remediation, building & construction, and foods & beverages application segments are expected to grow at moderate rates from 2016 to 2021.



Companies are carrying out intense research & development activities to innovate and develop new products which can open new avenues of applications. Developments are taking place in medical applications leading to the further penetration of antimicrobial coating applications.

