EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

Twenty-one community projects in Edmonton and the surrounding area will receive a total of over $3 million through the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, Canada 150 Fund and Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to help communities modernize local recreation facilities, as well as improve social and cultural infrastructure and programs.

These funding programs are part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies and $168.2 million over two years through Canadian Heritage's Canada Cultural Spaces Fund to deliver community funding across the country.

Through investments in community, social and cultural infrastructure and programs, the Government of Canada is supporting the legacy of many Canadians who have invested their time, energy and spirit into improving the cultural and recreational opportunities for people of all ages within their communities.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada recognizes that cultural and recreational activities bring communities together and contributes to our overall health and well-being. The renewed facilities and programs not only respond to the demand for community infrastructure improvements, but also provide us an opportunity to celebrate the people of this great country."

- The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada; and the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"A healthy, strong and thriving community depends on sporting facilities, community recreation centres and outdoor spaces to encourage individuals to stay active. Investing in local recreation and cultural spaces will achieve this goal, and will help to foster an energized community."

- Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The funding awarded to local projects through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program will enhance our city greatly. On behalf of City Council and residents of Edmonton, we thank the Government of Canada for this investment in Queen Elizabeth Park. As the future home to Western Canada's first curated Indigenous Art Park, enhancements to this central location in our river valley will provide a safe, accessible place where Edmontonians can gather to connect with nature and the cultural history of this site."

- His Worship Don Iveson, Mayor, City of Edmonton

Backgrounder

Government of Canada invests in Edmonton and area community infrastructure

Announcement by the Hon. Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and MP (Edmonton Mill Woods) and Randy Boissonnault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage and MP (Edmonton Centre) on behalf of the Hon. Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and the Hon. Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification.

Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (Department of Western Economic Diversification Canada)

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brookside Update Brookside Edmonton, AB $20,700 Park/Riverbend park Community League & City of Edmonton --------------------------------------------------------------------------- County of Upgrade Winfield, AB $104,302 Wetaskiwin No.10 recreational facilities at the Winfield Arena --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Edmonton Soccer Upgrade exterior Edmonton, AB $90,760 Association drainage system and landscaping at Edmonton Soccer Centre West --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Griesbach Construct Maple Edmonton, AB $235,428 Community League & Leaf Playground in City of Edmonton the community of Griesbach --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lendrum Community Redevelop the Edmonton, AB $28,863 League & City of Lendrum Park spray Edmonton deck --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Onoway Curling Upgrade walkway Onoway, AB $9,020 Association and frost barrier at Onoway curling rink --------------------------------------------------------------------------- red Renovate the Sturgeon County, $200,000 Riviere Qui Barre AB Arena --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shamrock Curling Modernize the Edmonton, AB $37,100 Society Shamrock Curling Club --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Steele Heights Construct spray Edmonton, AB $78,741 Community League & park in Steele City of Edmonton Heights Jubilee Park --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Strathcona County Modernize curling Sherwood Park, AB $500,000 rink at the Glen Allan Recreation Complex in Strathcona County --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The City of Upgrade Queen Edmonton, AB $500,000 Edmonton Elizabeth Park --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The City of St. Build an St. Albert, AB $137,000 Albert Indigenous healing garden within the Red Willow Park Trail System --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Young Men's Upgrade Jamie Edmonton, AB $296,615 Christian Platz Family YMCA Association of Edmonton --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Calmar Upgrade the Mike Calmar, AB $500,000 Karbonik Arena ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Canada 150 Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Government of Canada established the Canada 150 Fund to create opportunities for Canadians to participate in local, regional and national celebrations that will provide lasting legacies for future generations.

With a budget of $200 million, the Canada 150 Fund has allowed hundreds of organization to submit funding applications for activities that will mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Alberta Council Celebrate Canada Edmonton, AB $17,000 for the Ukrainian 150 Ukrainian Arts Festival --------------------------------------------------------------------------- City of St. Albert Celebrating St. Albert, AB $61,250 Community --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ice on Whyte Ordinary People... Edmonton, AB $37,500 Festival Society Extraordinary Stories --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Town of Redwater Canada 150: Redwater, AB $15,000 Celebrating 150 Years of Multiculturalism ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (Department of Canadian Heritage)

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund (CCSF) program seeks to improve physical conditions for artistic creativity and arts presentation or exhibition. It is also designed to increase access for Canadians to performing, visual, and media arts, and to museum collections and heritage displays.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organization Project Location Federal Funding --------------------------------------------------------------------------- City of Fort Fort Heritage Fort Saskatchewan, $34,841 Saskatchewan Precinct AB Collection Storage Upgrades --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Leduc #1 Energy Museum Storage and Leduc County, AB $48,515 Discovery Center Energy Savings Project --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Stony Plain and Legacy Street Stony Plain, AB $100,000 Parkland Pioneer Expansion Museum Society ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

TOTAL FEDERAL INVESTMENT ANNOUNCED: $3,052,635

