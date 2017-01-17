OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/17/17 -- On behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, Hubert Lussier, Assistant Deputy Minister for Citizenship, Heritage and Regions Branch of the Department of Canadian Heritage, will return illegally exported cultural property to the People's Republic of China in an official ceremony with Wang Wentian, Charge d'affaires, Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Canada.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Wednesday, January 18, 2017 TIME: 10:00 a.m. PLACE: Canadian Conservation Institute 1030 Innes Road Ottawa, Ontario

