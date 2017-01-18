Gemalto: Gemalto wins Privacy Design Award for its Identity Verification solution

Amsterdam, Jan. 18, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, announces that it has won the ACT Canada IVIE Award in the "Privacy by Design" category for itsID Verification solution (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/issuance/id-verification/solution). As banks and mobile operators look to provide more convenient services through digital and self-service channels, the need to validate a customer's identification becomes even more necessary. Gemalto's ID Verification enables this new convenience while maintaining security by allowing customers to scan their picture ID remotely on their device.

The service helps to comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (http://www.gemalto.com/financial/issuance/id-verification/know-your-customer) (KYC) regulations by providing a consistent, seamless and integrated way to verify ID documents, such as drivers licenses or passports, across customer service channels - online, face-to-face, ATM or mobile app. Gemalto's technology validates legitimate IDs, flags counterfeits, and provides a trust score in real time regardless of the point of interaction.

In a face-to-face scenario, for example, to open a bank or mobile phone account, a representative will use a tablet to scan the customer's ID, which the system verifies against a database of document templates from 180 countries for visual integrity, data consistency, and ID security features (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/security-features).

In a self-service scenario, customers first scan their driver's license or ID and then take a selfie. The system uses facial biometrics to verify that the picture on the card matches the selfie, and if so, can automatically fill out the name, address and other fields in the bank's online forms.

"This solution is being deployed commercially in response to global AML and KYC regulatory compliance needs," said Bertrand Knopf, Senior Vice President of Secure Transactions for North America at Gemalto. "Banks and MNOs now have access to the same level of document verification technology (http://www.gemalto.com/govt/coesys/doc-verification) governments around the world have been using, that we adapted to work across all customer channels, face-to-face, ATM, mobile or online."

The award was presented by Dr. Ann Cavoukian, former Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario and now Executive Director of the Privacy and Big Data Institute - Where Big Data meets Big Privacy at Ryerson University.

Canadian and US banks and mobile operators can deploy ID Verification immediately by contacting Gemalto.

About ACT Canada

ACT Canada is the payment and digital identity stakeholder association that brings together issuers, merchants, acquirers, payment networks, regulators and the industry who support them with products and services. By providing a neutral forum, ACT Canada helps members from around the world protect their interests, advance their causes, build their business and grow the market by providing insights, networking and visibility. ACT Canada helps members understand complex issues, facilitate problem resolutions and filter the truth from market noise. Members benefit because stakeholder dialogue drives profitable decisions.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

