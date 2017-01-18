Tikkurila Oyj: Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016

Tikkurila Oyj

Press Release

January 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)



Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016



Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.



Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 for the media and analysts on Thursday, February 9, 2017, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Paavo Nurmi cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO, and Jukka Havia, CFO.



A live webcast, conducted in English, will be organized on February 9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. The live webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/). The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live webcast. The telephone conference details are set out below:



+358 9 7479 0404 (Finnish callers)

+44 330 336 9411 (UK callers)

+1 719 457 2086 (US callers)

Participant code: 7761517



An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors) later during the same day.



Financial Statement Release and related presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors).





For further information, please contact:



Tikkurila Oyj

Minna Avellan, Director, Investor Relations and Brand Concept Development, tel. +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)





Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 16 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.



www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/)

