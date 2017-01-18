Tikkurila Oyj: Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016

Tikkurila Oyj
Press Release
January 18, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (CET+1)
Invitation: Tikkurila's Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016
Tikkurila Oyj will publish the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. Finnish time.
Tikkurila will hold a press conference regarding the Financial Statement Release for January-December 2016 for the media and analysts on Thursday, February 9, 2017, starting at 12:00 noon Finnish time at hotel Kämp's Paavo Nurmi cabinet (address: Pohjoisesplanadi 29, 00100 Helsinki). The conference will be held in Finnish. Attendees will be served lunch at the conference premises starting at 11:30 a.m. The Financial Statement Release will be presented by Erkki Järvinen, President and CEO, and Jukka Havia, CFO.
A live webcast, conducted in English, will be organized on February 9, 2017, at 3:00 p.m. The live webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/). The participants can also join a telephone conference that will be arranged in conjunction with the live webcast. The telephone conference details are set out below:
+358 9 7479 0404 (Finnish callers)
+44 330 336 9411 (UK callers)
+1 719 457 2086 (US callers)
Participant code: 7761517
An on-demand version of the webcast will be available at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors) later during the same day.
Financial Statement Release and related presentation material will be available before the press conference at www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/investors).
For further information, please contact:
Tikkurila Oyj
Minna Avellan, Director, Investor Relations and Brand Concept Development, tel. +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)
Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 16 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.
www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/)
