sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,44 Euro		+0,091
+0,88 %
WKN: 909622 ISIN: HK0941009539 Ticker-Symbol: CTM 
Aktie:
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA MOBILE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA MOBILE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,397
10,502
09:44
10,405
10,488
09:44
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROCADE COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC11,448-1,51 %
CHINA MOBILE LTD10,44+0,88 %