S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Landsvirkjun's credit ratings to BBB/A-2 from BBB-/A-3. Outlook is stable. The ratings apply to long- and short-term commitments with and without the guarantee of collection.



The upgrade follows a rating action for Iceland to A- from BBB+ published on January 13, 2017.



Reykjavik, January 18, 2017



