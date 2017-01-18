S&P Global Ratings has upgraded Landsvirkjun's credit ratings to BBB/A-2 from BBB-/A-3. Outlook is stable. The ratings apply to long- and short-term commitments with and without the guarantee of collection.
The upgrade follows a rating action for Iceland to A- from BBB+ published on January 13, 2017.
Reykjavik, January 18, 2017
For further information please contact Rafnar Lárusson, CFO.
Phone nr. +354 515 9000, email: rafnar@landsvirkjun.is
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611400
