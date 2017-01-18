Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 17 January 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 61,119 Highest price paid per share (pence): 34.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 34.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 34.0714p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,632,851 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,632,851 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 972 34.25 09:00:48 London Stock Exchange 806 34.25 09:00:48 London Stock Exchange 1877 34.25 09:19:38 London Stock Exchange 3796 34.25 09:19:38 London Stock Exchange 1865 34.25 09:19:38 London Stock Exchange 2029 34.25 09:46:56 London Stock Exchange 1898 34.25 09:46:56 London Stock Exchange 2261 34.25 11:00:45 London Stock Exchange 1943 34.25 11:09:40 London Stock Exchange 8400 34 11:10:01 London Stock Exchange 1975 34 11:13:18 London Stock Exchange 2115 34 12:48:43 London Stock Exchange 6345 34 12:48:43 London Stock Exchange 303 34 13:06:44 London Stock Exchange 9 34 13:11:19 London Stock Exchange 1674 34 13:11:19 London Stock Exchange 2130 34 14:43:54 London Stock Exchange 2075 34 14:43:54 London Stock Exchange 298 34 14:43:58 London Stock Exchange 3079 34 14:45:41 London Stock Exchange 2169 34 14:46:30 London Stock Exchange 1904 34 14:57:51 London Stock Exchange 970 34 14:57:51 London Stock Exchange 1843 34 15:03:47 London Stock Exchange 2172 34 15:03:47 London Stock Exchange 4406 34 15:04:34 London Stock Exchange 655 34 16:08:03 London Stock Exchange 1150 34 16:29:11 London Stock Exchange

