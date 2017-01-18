sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 18

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:17 January 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):61,119
Highest price paid per share (pence):34.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):34.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):34.0714p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,435,632,851 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,435,632,851 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

17 JANUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
97234.2509:00:48London Stock Exchange
80634.2509:00:48London Stock Exchange
187734.2509:19:38London Stock Exchange
379634.2509:19:38London Stock Exchange
186534.2509:19:38London Stock Exchange
202934.2509:46:56London Stock Exchange
189834.2509:46:56London Stock Exchange
226134.2511:00:45London Stock Exchange
194334.2511:09:40London Stock Exchange
84003411:10:01London Stock Exchange
19753411:13:18London Stock Exchange
21153412:48:43London Stock Exchange
63453412:48:43London Stock Exchange
3033413:06:44London Stock Exchange
93413:11:19London Stock Exchange
16743413:11:19London Stock Exchange
21303414:43:54London Stock Exchange
20753414:43:54London Stock Exchange
2983414:43:58London Stock Exchange
30793414:45:41London Stock Exchange
21693414:46:30London Stock Exchange
19043414:57:51London Stock Exchange
9703414:57:51London Stock Exchange
18433415:03:47London Stock Exchange
21723415:03:47London Stock Exchange
44063415:04:34London Stock Exchange
6553416:08:03London Stock Exchange
11503416:29:11London Stock Exchange

