Lassila & Tikanoja plc will publish Financial Statements for 2016 on Wednesday 1st February 2017 at 8.00 am. After publication, the release will be available on the company's website at www.lassila-tikanoja.com.



The result presentation for analysts, institutional investors and media will be held on 1st January 2017 at 9.00 am Finnish time at Hotel Kämp, Paavo Nurmi cabinet, address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki. The presentation will be held by CEO Pekka Ojanpää in Finnish and the presentation material will be published on the company's website.



Registrations beforehand by email to ir@lassila-tikanoja.fi or by phone +358 50 385 0190 Paula Barriskell by Thursday 26 January 2017, at the latest.



Lassila & Tikanoja will organize conference calls in English on request. If you are interested in having a conference call with the Lassila & Tikanoja management, please contact Paula Barriskell, for setting exact schedules.



LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC



Pekka Ojanpää President and CEO



For additional information please contact Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073



Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2015 amounted to EUR 646.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



