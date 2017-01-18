sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,285 Euro		+0,102
+0,51 %
WKN: 898607 ISIN: FI0009010854 Ticker-Symbol: LT5 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,737
20,163
11:10
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LASSILA & TIKANOJA OYJ20,285+0,51 %