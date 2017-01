Japan's ESR/Redwood Group plans to expand an existing 3.5 MW rooftop PV plant in Osaka to 7.5 MW, according to an article in Japan Today. The PV system on the first roof at the distribution center was completed last November, and Redwood Group expects to complete the 4 MW addition in February 2018.

