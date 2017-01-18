WATERLOO, Ontario, 2017-01-18 12:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that BC Sands, one of the leading premium building and landscape suppliers in Sydney, Australia, is using the same-day optimization capabilities of Descartes' delivery solution to automate delivery appointment scheduling, route optimization and proof-of-delivery processes for customers. The solution for BC Sands was implemented by The Bestrane Group, the authorized distributor of Descartes solutions in Australia and New Zealand.



"The building and landscaping industry is competitive, and being able to reliably deliver during the same day that customers order is critical to attracting and keeping them," said Mark Parsons, Managing Director at BC Sands. "With Descartes' delivery solution and Bestrane's domain expertise, we've moved from 'best guess' times for deliveries to accurate, scheduled time windows. We're lowering our distribution costs by getting more capacity out of our fleet, improving the consistency of our customer experience, having fewer returned loads and better managing a huge array of products in vehicles with different dimensions and capabilities."



Descartes' delivery solution helps distribution-intensive companies grow revenue, increase margins and provide a differentiated customer service experience. David Sanders, Group Managing Director at Bestrane emphasized, "It's a quick-to-implement solution that's available in the cloud or on premise, and it addresses the entire delivery lifecycle for wholesalers, distributors and retailers who need robust same- and next-day delivery capabilities. A comprehensive platform, it provides delivery appointment scheduling, delivery route planning and execution, real-time GPS-based mobile solutions for route management and proof-of-delivery, and automated pre- and post-delivery notification services."



"Descartes is pleased to help building and supply innovators, like BC Sands, set themselves apart from competitors with technology that supports a unique approach to planning, scheduling and proof-of-delivery," said Lee Karlinsky, Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets at Descartes. "With our advanced same-day optimization technology, we are able to show the power of a truly integrated solution that allows appointments to be booked on the live schedule GPS-tracked vehicles are running. Now companies in diverse industries can offer customers short lead-time and flexible time window choices that can maximize delivery convenience, increase revenue through premium delivery services, reduce logistics costs and capture critical delivery information."



About BC Sands BC Sands has been supplying landscaping and building supplies for over thirty years. We pride ourselves on always bringing our customers the best - on time and in full! Our range includes over 10,000 products, including the most obscure supplies, and our fleet of 30+ trucks will make sure your order gets to you often on the same day, and usually within 24 hours of ordering. We deliver all over Sydney seven days a week, as well as further afield with regular delivery dates for Wollongong, the south coast, Canberra and the ACT, plus other areas by arrangement. For more information, visit www.bcsands.com.au.



About The Bestrane Group The Bestrane Group was founded to address the gap in market between traditional management consultants and technology vendors. Bestrane combines 'real-world' and extensive operationally based industry knowledge with expertise in specific best of breed software applications and related consultancy services to deliver a unique blend of technology enabled solutions. This results in Bestrane's capability to engineer solutions representing genuine value for money with a solid track record of substantial ROI's and real bottom-line impact to each customer. Bestrane is the sole authorised distributor of Descartes solutions in Australian and New Zealand. For more information, visit bestrane.com.au.



About Descartes Systems Group Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



