sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,887 Euro		-0,348
-3,77 %
WKN: 863186 ISIN: US0079031078 Ticker-Symbol: AMD 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,912
8,982
13:21
8,871
9,019
13:21
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC8,887-3,77 %