Will Q4 Severely Damage AMD Stock?Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) fell 6.6% by afternoon trading on Tuesday as analysts are expecting a loss in AMD stock's fourth-quarter report, due January 31.AMD stock may be down, but that certainly doesn't kill all the goodwill it acquired as the darling tech stock of 2016. The share price grew almost 300% over the course of 2016, and is expected to have a strong 2017 as well, although it's unclear whether it will be able to replicate the absurd gains seen last year.And, while the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...