Research and Markets - Immuno-Oncology Market, 2022: Key Players are Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Merck

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
Currently, Immuno-oncology market has witnessed a high number of advancements. The competition between the players is intensifying. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are striving to achieve first mover advantage by launching new and most effective therapies. This therapy is expected to be a game-changing approach to treating cancer.
The report Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2022 provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Immuno-oncology market with a brief overview of the industry. The report also provides insight about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Immuno-oncology market.
Primarily, the Immuno-oncology market is dominated by Lung Cancer & Melanoma applications with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel treatment approaches, thus making the major contribution to the global immuno-oncology market. The report provides the market analysis of major indications along with the forecast till 2022.
Moreover, a major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products. In this context, we have provided information about the Immuno-oncology programs at various stages of clinical development. The study also provides a comprehensive overview of various aspects of the clinical trials in the Immuno-oncology market, such as phases, and product type. In addition, the report highlights the strategic collaborations amongst the players for enhancing their market share.
The latter part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the Immuno-oncology market. Some of the key players dominant in the market are Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Merck among others. A brief business overview of each player has been provided, along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments.
Overall, Immuno-oncology is an important and rapidly emerging field, which deserves the attention it has been receiving in recent years; and thus the report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.
Trends & Developments
- Lucrative Investment Trend
- Emergence of Targeted and Combination Therapies
- NSCLC & Melanoma Showing Greatest Contributions to the IO Market
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co: Top Immuno-Oncology Dealmakers
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Cancer Incidences
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth
- Growing Geriatric Population
- High Healthcare Spending In Developed Economies
- Strong Pipeline
- Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications
- Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products
Challenges
- Patent Expiry of Top-Selling Drugs
- Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatments
- Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies
- High Cost of Treatment
- Lack of Awareness
Opportunities
- Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity
- Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increases in Survival
- CAR-T Therapies: The Future of Cancer Care
- Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunites for Next Generation Immunotherapies
Key Players Analysis
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Celgene Corporation
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Novartis
- Pfizer Inc
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vb6rjs/immunooncology
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716