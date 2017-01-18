Research and Markets - Immuno-Oncology Market, 2022: Key Players are Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Merck

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Currently, Immuno-oncology market has witnessed a high number of advancements. The competition between the players is intensifying. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are striving to achieve first mover advantage by launching new and most effective therapies. This therapy is expected to be a game-changing approach to treating cancer.

The report Immuno-Oncology Market, By Type [mAb (Naked, Conjugate), Cancer Vaccines, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4]), By Application (Lung, Melanoma, Leukemia, Lymphoma) - Global Forecast to 2022 provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market scenario of the global Immuno-oncology market with a brief overview of the industry. The report also provides insight about the major drivers and challenges, along with the latest trends and developments impacting the industry growth. In addition, the report also highlights various opportunities available for growth of the global Immuno-oncology market.

Primarily, the Immuno-oncology market is dominated by Lung Cancer & Melanoma applications with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel treatment approaches, thus making the major contribution to the global immuno-oncology market. The report provides the market analysis of major indications along with the forecast till 2022.

Moreover, a major focus has been on the ongoing clinical trials for the development of innovative products. In this context, we have provided information about the Immuno-oncology programs at various stages of clinical development. The study also provides a comprehensive overview of various aspects of the clinical trials in the Immuno-oncology market, such as phases, and product type. In addition, the report highlights the strategic collaborations amongst the players for enhancing their market share.

The latter part of the report discusses some of the prominent players in the Immuno-oncology market. Some of the key players dominant in the market are Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, and Merck among others. A brief business overview of each player has been provided, along with their product and pipeline portfolios and recent developments.

Overall, Immuno-oncology is an important and rapidly emerging field, which deserves the attention it has been receiving in recent years; and thus the report will prove as a complete source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors.

Trends & Developments

Lucrative Investment Trend

Emergence of Targeted and Combination Therapies

NSCLC & Melanoma Showing Greatest Contributions to the IO Market

Bristol- Myers Squibb and Merck & Co: Top Immuno-Oncology Dealmakers

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Cancer Incidences

Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Sales Driving the Market Growth

Growing Geriatric Population

High Healthcare Spending In Developed Economies

Strong Pipeline

Increasing Efficacy in a Wide Variety of Indications

Burgeoning Approval and Uptake of Immuno-Oncology Products

Challenges

Patent Expiry of Top-Selling Drugs

Increasing Number of Side-Effects Post Immunotherapy Treatments

Sky-High Development Costs of Cancer Immunotherapies

High Cost of Treatment

Lack of Awareness

Opportunities

Opdivo and Keytruda Presents Significant Growth Opportunity

Combination Therapies Could Lead to Substantial Increases in Survival

CAR-T Therapies: The Future of Cancer Care

Small Companies Offering Huge Opportunites for Next Generation Immunotherapies

Key Players Analysis

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis

Pfizer Inc

