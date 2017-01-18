Huawei Receives Coveted Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan Award for Growth Excellence in CSP Billing at a Gala Honoring Best-in-Class Companies across Industries





Huawei's strong growth strategies earned it almost 60 new communications service provider customers in just the last three years

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Huawei Technologies captured the prestigious 2016 Stratecast Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award in the CSP Billing Market at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan's 2016 Growth, Innovation and Leadership Awards banquet, a two-part black-tie event that celebrates the achievements of the industry's best. Mr. Wangrui accepted the Award on behalf of Huawei on Monday, September 12th, 2016, at the Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara, CA, joining an elite list of innovators and visionaries from diverse industries.

Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2g0VuC7

The Growth Excellence Leadership award is given to the company that demonstrates excellence by growing strongly and capturing additional market share in the global CSP billing market, both in the short-term and in the long-term. In recent years, Huawei has shown market growth with its billing solutions exceeding the growth rate of the global end-to-end billing market.

"Huawei has emerged the growth leader in the global CSP billing market after an assessment of more than 100 suppliers of CSP billing solutions," said Troy Morley, Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics & Monetization (ODAM) Strategy Analyst at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. "This extremely competitive market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5% from 2009 to 2015. Huawei, during the same period, exhibited a CAGR of more than 14%, which is almost three times the rate of the overall market."

Huawei growth can also be demonstrated by the number of CSP customers its supports globally with its business management and billing solutions. In 2015, Huawei reported it serves 1.7 billion customers from 190 CSPs across 107 countries and regions in the world. Perhaps more impressive is the number of CSPs the company reports adding as billing customers in recent years: 20 new CSP billing customers in 2013, 17 new CSP billing customers in 2014, and 20 new CSP billing customers in 2015.

Huawei offers a full complement of billing, policy, customer and partner management solutions that span all segments of CSP billing. It ranks among the leaders in every segment of CSP billing, and currently leads the billing mediation segment. Most of the functionality modules that define Huawei's billing solution are contained within the Huawei Convergent Billing Solution (CBS).

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Stratecast

Stratecast collaborates with our clients to reach smart business decisions in the rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive Information and Communications Technology markets. Leveraging a mix of action-oriented subscription research and customized consulting engagements, Stratecast delivers knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today's partners are tomorrow's competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

