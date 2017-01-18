sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 18.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,24 Euro		-1,352
-3,80 %
WKN: A1C08F ISIN: IE00B58JVZ52 Ticker-Symbol: STT 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,408
35,228
14:07
34,46
35,28
14:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC34,24-3,80 %