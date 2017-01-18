Acquisition adds unique offering to Firm's suite of transaction and valuation services in an increasingly important asset class

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE: HLI), the global investment bank, today announced that it has acquired Black Stone IP LLC (BSIP), a leading boutique investment bank focused on valuing and trading patent and other intellectual property (IP) assets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, BSIP focuses exclusively on Tech+IP advisory. Its services include technology and IP valuations, developing and executing strategic IP transactions, IP-focused M&A advisory, and IP-backed capital formation and restructuring. Since its founding, BSIP has executed over 100 transaction and advisory projects for clients that span North America, Europe, and East Asia. BSIP's client list includes more than 30 Fortune 500 companies and recognized innovators such as Avaya, Broadcom, Dolby, General Electric, Philips, Siemens, SAP, Sony, MediaTek, Lenovo, Yahoo!, and many others.

BSIP will become part of Houlihan Lokey's Financial Advisory Services, operating as the Tech+IP Advisory practice, and will be Co-Headed by BSIP's CEO, Elvir Causevic, and Edmund Fish. Other members of BSIP's senior leadership include Mitchell Rosenfeld, Director, Pallavi Shah, Senior Vice President, and Matt Moyers, Vice President. The Tech+IP Advisory practice will include staff based in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., serving clients across the globe.

"Intellectual property is increasingly regarded as an asset class deserving the attention of boards and investors across many industry sectors, and companies are recognizing that significant value exists in these assets," said Jack Berka, Global Head of Financial Advisory Services. "BSIP has honed best practices from industry leaders to establish a leading Tech+IP platform comprising valuation and transaction advisory. As such, they are a perfect fit with Houlihan Lokey's market-leading valuation, corporate finance, and restructuring services, and we're delighted that Elvir, Ed, and the team are joining the firm," he continued.

"We believe that Houlihan Lokey has the best combination of global footprint, complementary services, and corporate culture of any independent advisory firm in financial services," said Mr. Causevic. "The firm's longtime leadership in valuation services and M&A, along with its deep expertise in illiquid financial assets across industry sectors, provides a powerful combination from which our clients will derive an immediate benefit. We are extremely excited about this next phase of our growth as we join Houlihan Lokey's extensive platform," he added.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Independent advice and intellectual rigor are hallmarks of our commitment to client success across our advisory services. Houlihan Lokey is ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor for all U.S. transactions, the No. 1 global restructuring advisor, and the No. 1 global M&A fairness opinion advisor over the past 15 years, according to Thomson Reuters. For more information, please visit www.HL.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170118005699/en/

Contacts:

Houlihan Lokey, Inc.

Investor Relations:

212-331-8225

ir@hl.com

or

Media Relations:

John Gallagher, 212-331-8223

pr@hl.com