Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC PIK Group / Statement re PIK GROUP FY 2016 Trading Update 18-Jan-2017 / 15:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *PIK GROUP FY 2016 Trading Update* MOSCOW, January 18, 2017 - PIK Group (LSE: PIK) released today its trading update for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 (FY2016). The operational and financial data are based on management assessment only and have not been reviewed by external auditors. *FY2016 key operational highlights:* - Total cash collections increased by 47.2% to RUB 101.2 billion (2015: RUB 68.7 billion). - Cash collections from sale of real estate increased by 58.9% to RUB 87.4 billion (RUB 55.0 billion). - Cash collections from construction services and others increased by 0.4% to RUB 13.8 billion (2015: RUB 13.7 billion) - New sales contracts to customers increased by 52.0% to 950 th. sqm. (2015: 625 th. sq. meters). - In 2016, PIK Group put on sale 12 new projects, the same amount as in 2015. In 4Q2016 alone 7 new projects were put on sale, which contributed to the increase in sales in 4Q2016 - In 2016, 63 new buildings were put on sale, (2015: 50 new buildings). - New sellable area in the buildings put on sale increased by 27.4% to 1 158 th. sq. meters (2015: 909 th. sq. meters). - Share of mortgage-backed sales reached 50.0% in 2016. *- * *2017 Outlook* *- *PIK Group intends to maintain a leading position in the residential real estate market and provides the following guidance for 2017: - Total new sales to customers between the range of 1.7 - 1.9 million sq. m - Total cash collections of RUB 190 - 200 billion *Sergey Gordeev, PIK Group's President commented:* 'In 2016 PIK has demonstrated record growth by all indicators. The acquisition of Morton Group was a new important step for the evolution of PIK Group. The synergies from combining the two largest real estate companies opens great opportunities for business growth. In 2017, we plan to become the industry leader in terms of operational results and market capitalization, develop the most beautiful and innovative homes and significantly improve the quality of client services.' _Table 1 - Cash collections summary_ *Change *Change, _(in RUB MM)_ *4Q2015* *4Q2016* , %* *2015* *2016* %* *TOTAL GROSS *68 *101 CASH *23 220* *33 263* *43.3%* 704* 152* *47.2%* COLLECTIONS* _Including:_ *Cash collections 19 590 28 634 _46.2%_ 54 989 87 378 _58.9%_ from sale of real estate* *Cash collections from 3 630 4 629 _27.5%_ 13 715 13 774 _0.4%_ construction services and others* _Table 2 - New sales contracts to customers _ _in '000 sq. meters_ *4Q2015* *4Q2016* *Change, %* *2015* *2016* *Change, %* *New sales contrac *218* *318* *45.9%* *625* *950* *52.0%* ts to custome rs* Value of retail contrac ts for apartme 20 310 33 386 _64.4%_ 56 550 96 367 _70.4%_ nts and ground floors (in RUB mn) _Table 3 - New sales contracts to customers quarterly_ _in '000 sq. meters_ *1Q* *2Q* *3Q* *4Q* *YTD* *2016* 204 201 227 318 950 *2015* 110 118 178 218 625 *Change, %* _85.5%_ _70.3%_ _27.5%_ _45.9%_ _52.0%_ _Table 4 - New sales contracts to customers in Q4 monthly _ _in '000 sq. meters_ *October* *November* *December** *4Q2016* *2016* 95 80 143 *318* *2015* 66 65 87 *218* _* Increase of new sales to customers in December was due to a larger number of new projects put on sale (total of 6 new projects were put on sale) and doesn't include sales in Morton's projects which amounted to 40 th. sq. meters) _ _Table 5 - New sales contracts to customers by region_ _in '000 sq. *Change, meters_ *4Q2015* *4Q2016* *Change, %* *2015* *2016* %* *Moscow* 84 160 _90.5%_ 197 420 _113.2%_ *Moscow 97 127 _30.9%_ 318 410 _28.9%_ region* *Other 37 31 _(16.2%)_ 110 120 _9.1%_ regions* *Total* *218* *318* *45.9%* *625* *950* *52.0%* _Table 6 - Pre-sales launches summary table _ *2015* *2016* *Change* New sellable area, _000' sqm_ 909 1 158 *27.4%* *Number of buildings launched for sale* 50 63 *+13* *Enquiries:* *PIK Group * _Investors_ _Media_ Polina Kurshetsova Natalia Mikhna Tel: +7 495 505 97 33 ext. 3785 Tel: +7 909 913 14 70 E-mail: ir@pik.ru E-mail: pressa@pik.ru Some of the information in this press release may contain guidance, projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of PIK Group. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might,' or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. PIK Group does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in PIK Group's projections, guidance or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic and market conditions, PIK Group's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid market change, and other factors specifically related to PIK Group and its operations. _This document does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of PIK Group, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of PIK Group._ The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC PIK Group 19 bld 1 Barrikadnaya Street 123242 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 (495) 505 97 33 Fax: +7 (495) 229 90 11 E-mail: ir@pik.ru Internet: www.pik-group.ru ISIN: US69338N2062, RU000A0JP7J7 WKN: A0MSSL Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: STR - - TIDM: PIK Sequence No.: 3763 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 537455 18-Jan-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2017 09:54 ET (14:54 GMT)